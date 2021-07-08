Music in the Park

Audience members dance to the music from Breanne Marie & Front Porch Sinners Tuesday night as part of the Virginia Park and Recreation Department's summer Concert Series held at the fountain in Olcott Park.

 Mark Sauer

