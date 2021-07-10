‘Music in the Park’ through August

VIRGINIA — The band Chicago had a hit 1970s song that starts with the lyrics, "Saturday in the park, I think it was the Fourth of July... people dancing, people laughing, a man selling ice cream..." And in Virginia there's "Music in the Park" on eight more Tuesdays through August, sponsored by Virginia Parks and Recreation.

The concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Olcott Park Fountain. Rain date is Wednesday. The concerts are free to the public, and attendees should bring chairs or blankets. According to the City of Virginia website, food and refreshments by local vendors will be available for purchase.

Here's the schedule for Tuesdays through the rest of the summer:

July 13 — War Bonnet and Cowboy Angel Blue

July 20 — Vitamin Brown

July 27 — Zakk Grandahl & Sara Softich

Aug. 3 — New Salty Dogs

Aug. 10 — Thunderheads

Aug. 17 — Joe Filipovich

Aug. 24 — Rich Mattson & the Northstars

Aug. 31 — The Adjustments

The summer concert series started June 15 with Hobo Revival, followed by The Divas & Preston Gunderson on June 22, Christopher David Hanson Band on June 29 and The Iron Range Outlaw Brigade and Breanne Marie & Front Porch Sinners on July 6.

