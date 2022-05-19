VIRGINIA — Olcott Park will be humming on Tuesday nights this summer, with the return of Virginia’s Summer Music in the Park series.
The community will have many opportunities to hum along to classic songs and experience some new ones.
“We’re really excited” to continue the tradition that has been quite popular the past two years, said Carly Gobats, a member of the music in the park committee.
There will be 12 concerts this season, which runs June 7 through Aug. 30. On Aug, 2, a National Night Out celebration, with music, will be held at the park in lieu of the series.
Performances will take place around the historic Olcott Park Fountain.
This year’s lineup is completely different from past years, while still focusing on diversity of styles and various genres of music, said Virginia Park and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
The committee had more than 30 submissions. Members decided to “change it up and have some music we haven’t had before,” Gobats said. Many bands and musicians are from the region, but some are coming from outside the area, providing a chance “to experience new music,” she said.
Each Tuesday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., will feature a different entertainer. Music will range from classic rock to funk, and include folk, country and original rock, she added.
In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be rescheduled for Wednesday of the same week.
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket, Silber said. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors who are supporting the concert series. Food trucks will include Go Figur, Street Tacos and Eats, and Curbside Crepes.
The outdoor venue allows people to spread out, not to mention enjoy northern Minnesota’s short season of summer weather, Gobats said, noting that “some people are still leery of inside shows” due to COVID.
It’s also a chance to appreciate the beauty of the Olcott fountain.
Summer Music in the Park is funded by community and business donations.
This year’s lineup is:
• June 7: The Brothers Burn Mountain; eclectic drumming and music of real-life brothers from Duluth.
• June 14: Honkytonks and Hangovers; country music.
• June 21: The Dionysian Dithyrambs; classic rock, b-side favorites and jam band classics.
• June 28: Horse Fzce; an Iron Range folk rock band.
• July 5: Iron Range Funk Machine; a dance band that plays funk, soul, classic rock and “anything that gets you out of your seat to shake your booty."
• July 12: Pocketknife, American folk.
• July 19: Rich Mattson and the Northstars; alt-country, folk and rock.
• July 26: Lindula Brothers; folk and bluegrass.
• Aug. 9: Boss Mama & the Jebberhooch; Blues.
• Aug. 16: Grand Holler; ’90s Seattle grunge to Southern Rock.
• Aug. 23: Meverio Mancieri; a vocalist and guitarist from Duluth.
• Aug. 30: Bill Berguson Band; original music, from classic rock anthems to contemplative instrumentals.
The local Downtown Dancers will also perform during the shows weekly beginning June 21, Gobats said.
“As you can see, we have a great mix of talented groups,” Silber said. “There's something for everyone.”
Local businesses interested in sponsoring this event can contact Virginia Parks and Recreation at 218-748-7506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.