Music in the Park on Wednesdays

COOK — On Wednesday, July 6, “The Divas” will perform at Cook’s Music in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. This delightful musical trio will impress you with their warm captivating harmonies. Shannon, Sharon and Rosie, from right here on the iron range, have a wide variety of tunes in their expansive musical repertoire featuring Shannon on the keyboards, Sharon with her guitar and drums, and Rosie with various rhythmic instruments. Each of the Divas has performed and practiced music since they were teenagers. Shannon teaches private music lessons and performs solo as well. These ladies are "three of the hardest working musicians" you will encounter! they all share in their love for performance, and feel lucky to be able to do it together!
Every Wednesday this summer grab a blanket or a lawn chair or sit in your car to hear a different sound of music each Wednesday with a total of eight different groups performing for nine more weeks this summer. Enjoy food and refreshments provided by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from Alango. In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will be moved to the Cook VFW near the park.
Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook Lion's Club, the Cook VFW Post 1757 and the VFW Post 1757 Auxiliary, Northwoods Friends of the Arts and free will community donations
