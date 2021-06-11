CHISHOLM — After more than a year of just about everything being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a new event for music and dancing starting next week in Chisholm.
Shhh, which is an acronym for Social Hour for Health and Happiness is an opportunity to, “Come shake your booty.” The event is open to women of all ages. While primarily geared toward women, men are also welcome to attend.
Shhh is free and starts at 6 p.m. on June 16, June 29, July 13 and July 27 at Kiwanis Park on the corner of Lake Street and Central Avenue in Chisholm.
Eileen Zah, who happens to be the co-interim administrator for the city of Chisholm, came up with the idea and is planning to expand it to Eveleth and Virginia in the future.
“This last year with COVID and the divide that election produced, I just wanted to bring people together, specifically women,” Zah told the Tribune Press on Monday. “I am a huge advocate for supporting and uplifting women.”
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday gave its unanimous support for Shhh.
“I think it’s a great thing — I think it’ll be fun,” Chisholm Mayor John Champa said upon hearing Zah’s plans for the event. “
On Wednesday Zah told the council she will serve as the host and D.J. for the event and will provide all of the equipment, including a photo booth.
In the interview on Tuesday she compared the event to going to the park, “hanging out with friends at the park and bringing a boom box along.”
“It’s great exercise and it’s fun to hang out and meet new people,” Zah said.
The event will also serve as a networking opportunity, where attendees can bring their flyers and business cards.
Music in the Pocket Park
The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Group is bringing back its summer music series in the Pocket Park on the 100 block of West Lake Street on June 11.
Concerts are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, June 11, 16, 26, 30, July 30, 9, 14, 23, 28, Aug. 6, 11, 20 and 25.
The lineup includes a variety of music, including banjo picking/story telling, buttonbox, folk, solo piano and vocal, and classic and contemporary.
Katie Christenson, a member of the Downtown Revitalization Group, said the free concerts were really successful in 2019, but had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Christenson said the committee is looking forward to seeing everyone outside and in the community again.
“We’re just excited to bring it back after a year of COVID and not being able to do the music series last year,” Christenson said.
The concert series was also approved by the city council on Wednesday.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Iron Range Tourism Bureau is teaming up with Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board on a Juneteenth celebration, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19.
“Juneteenth is June 19th, it was the day the Emancipation Proclamation was signed,” VEMA Co-Director Seraphia Gravelle recently told the city council. “That is the day that African Americans celebrate their independence from slavery.”
The community event includes food, music, bounce houses and drawings for prizes donated by local merchants.
The city council approved the Juneteenth celebration at an earlier meeting.
Future events happening in Chisholm.
A grand opening for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park on June 26.
The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce has confirmed Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days is scheduled from Aug. 4- Aug. 8.
Schnorr’s Mudfest is scheduled for Sept. 11 and is a benefit for the non-profit Fishing with Vets.
Watch for more details on the future events in upcoming issues of the Mesabi Tribune and Chisholm Tribune Press.
