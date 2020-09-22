Mural adds a splash of color

The Virginia Foundtion's last scheduled mural is being installed on the back of the Rocket Liquor building in Virginia Tuesday. The full scale mural will depict the early days of the Silver Lake beach.

 Mark Sauer

