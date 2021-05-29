One occupant transported
VIRGINIA — One person was taken to a local hospital, the result of a house fire in Virginia on Thursday, according to a report from the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North First Street, according to the online post. Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and living room areas.
A female occupant was taken by Virginia ambulance to a local hospital, to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
The Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Gilbert fire departments were on the scene.
The Hibbing Fire Department was also dispatched, but was later canceled. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
