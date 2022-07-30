Multi-media show coming to Ely

ELY — The “Jukebox Time Machine” performance at Ely’s Historic State Theater will not only be a journey back in time, revisiting musical hits. Proceeds will enhance the quality of life for seniors and veterans in the future via innovative entertainment.
“Jukebox Time Machine — A Tribute to the Jukebox Hits Through the Decades,” starring Ely’s Pat and Donna Surface and their award-winning band, American Pie, is a multi-media show celebrating timeless artists and songs that topped the charts.
The performance, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, will include tributes to The Beatles, Glen Campbell, Elvis, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, and Santana.
“This is a true variety show. From the boppin’ sounds of the ’50s and the generation-defining anthems of the ’60s — through the ever-changing styles of the ’70s — there is something for everyone,” said Donna Surface.
As the musicians present the tunes, videos will play on a big screen, “blasting you to the past,” she said. “This is more than a musical. It is an experience.”
The performance incorporates humor and behind-the-scenes stories of the New York City music business. American Pie’s lead guitarist, Greg Kazor, who has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage more than 30 times, showcases Santana and Jimi Hendrix guitar solos, Surface added.
The fundraising concert will benefit the Spiritwood Foundation, a nonprofit fighting
Alzheimer’s disease and aimed at enhancing the life of seniors and veterans. The Surfaces started the foundation in 2004, following the death of Donna’s father, who had Alzheimer’s.
The couple has most recently founded the Spiritwood Senior Living Network, which will be a subscription service for senior living communities, providing a variety of shows designed to engage, entertain, and spark memories.
The idea was pandemic-inspired.
Along with raising money for the foundation through artistic endeavors and using the funds to provide services, the Surfaces also performed at nursing homes, assisted living communities, memory care facilities, and veterans homes for many years.
When COVID hit and those places were locked down in 2020, all services and programs were suspended. Without the option of performing live at senior communities, the Surfaces devised a way to deliver pre-recorded live performances through streaming. It was important to provide entertainment to those communities during a time of loneliness and isolation, Surface said.
That led to the development of the Spiritwood Senior Living Network. Generous donations to the foundation, Surface said, helped build a state-of-the-art video recording studio, complete with a 20-foot green screen “to create movie magic.”
The Surfaces are now working to record multi-media performances made specifically for seniors — everything from musical variety and gospel shows to therapeutic music videos to interactive seated exercise and seated dance programs. An app is also being built, which Surface says is “like Netflix for seniors.”
Funds from “Jukebox Time Machine” will be used to complete and launch the Spiritwood SLN app.
According to the foundation: “The fact is, even without a pandemic, seniors living in housing facilities sit and wait for diversion. Even in the best of times, senior living communities can feel isolated. Activities and entertainment are important ways for residents to feel socially connected, and link them to the outside world. But many facilities are understaffed. Spiritwood SLN will be a great tool for overworked directors to occupy and entertain their residents while they are attending to other duties. It will also be a great asset for home-care families.”
Tickets for the upcoming show can be purchased online at elystatetheater.org; by calling 218-235-6300; or at the theater concessions from noon to 10 p.m. daily. A show trailer can also be watched on the theater’s website.
