Multi-media show coming to Ely

The American Pie band will be performing many tributes to artists from the past at “The Jukebox Time Machine” at Ely’s Historic Theater on Friday, Aug. 5.

ELY — The “Jukebox Time Machine” performance at Ely’s Historic State Theater will not only be a journey back in time, revisiting musical hits. Proceeds will enhance the quality of life for seniors and veterans in the future via innovative entertainment.

“Jukebox Time Machine — A Tribute to the Jukebox Hits Through the Decades,” starring Ely’s Pat and Donna Surface and their award-winning band, American Pie, is a multi-media show celebrating timeless artists and songs that topped the charts.

