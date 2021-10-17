VIRGINIA — After the death two years ago of longtime business teacher Kathy Elverum, an Eveleth-Gilbert graduate wrote these words in tribute: "Mrs. E was one of my absolute favorite teachers at E-G High. Mrs. E, you will be missed by all and remembered forever."
Now "Mrs. E" — who taught business from 1971 to 2006 in Eveleth — is being remembered with a business classroom named in her honor at the new Rock Ridge High School for Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert students.
Willie Spelts, Rock Ridge human resources director/fundraising coordinator, said, "We started the classroom dedications to honor the great teachers and or coaches from the schools of Gilbert, Eveleth and Virginia. Kathy Elverum was our first dedication, made possible by her children in her honor and memory. Her children were so kind to raise the money in their mom's honor and memory. Mrs. E was an all-time favorite and her children are very grateful for this opportunity to forever commemorate her name on a classroom at Rock Ridge High School. We were just as grateful for their interest and efforts."
Elverum's husband Jerry Elverum and daughters Therese Elverum and Trina Hoff were honored by the dedication.
Hoff said, "Willie Spelts had reached out to me inquiring on a sponsorship of the business classroom in memory of mom. I was speechless and filled with tears. What an incredible way to honor those educators that had such passion for helping others and loving their students."
Hoff met with administrative officials at Northern Communities Credit Union, of which she is president/CEO, and told them about the project. "They wanted to contribute a large donation to make this all possible. Again, I was speechless and filled with tears."
Spelts said, "The project is used at many high schools and colleges throughout the country, that is where we got the idea. A donation of $10,000 gets this special teacher or coach forever remembered at Rock Ridge Public Schools with a plaque outside of the classroom/learning lab that matches their place of educational performance."
Therese Elverum, EMS (emergency medical services) operations supervisor with the Eveleth Ambulance, said, "My mom would be humbled by this dedication of the business department in her name. Teaching was her passion for so many years, and her quest to lift her students to obtain achievements they never thought possible was truly her gift. She instilled confidence in her students that had lifetime impacts on many of them. To this day, we hear so many stories of how 'Mrs. E' changed her students’ lives."
Kathy Elverum had developed a class called Model Office "from the ground up," Therese Elverum said. "Her students not only learned the intricacies of running a business, but also life skills. She made her classes fun, which was the foundation of a successful learning environment. Laughter could always be heard coming from her classroom. She not only gave her students the gift of education, but also the gift of her friendship. What an amazing legacy."
Hoff had participated with local business leaders to determine what business-related classes would be beneficial to offer in the Rock Ridge High School. "The committee was seeking input on potential business operations-related classes and were specifically interested in learning about the kinds of skills, technology and processes that are important in our industries and preparing the students for when they enter the world of work. I then worked with a group of students with a business writing assignment — which was incredible watching this group of young individuals write and create their own business plan."
On a personal note Therese Elverum said, "I was, and always will be, so proud of my mom. I miss her terribly, but it helps to know that her memory will live on through this dedication for generations to come."
And Hoff said, "My mom influenced me greatly. It is because of her example, that I considered the career I have chosen. I’ve worked at 'NCCYou' for 27 years starting as a part time teller and today holding the president/CEO position. Our family is honored and privileged to have the opportunity of the business classroom dedication to our mom. I hold a true passion for financial and business education of our future and the opportunity to work with the Rock Ridge business department has been such an honor."
Hoff continued, "All who knew mom admired her strength as she faced so many health issues head-on with such courage. She always had a smile for everyone... With grateful hearts, our family would like to thank Northern Communities Credit Union for the generous donation, kindness and compassion that we will never forget. My mom and NCCYou hold two of the same values and that is people helping people. My forever lasting memories of my mom are simple. She was a hard-working, passionate figure of strength who provided unconditional love and support for her family, and who soldiered on, even when times were tough. She is my hero... shining down knowing the impact she had on her students and her family and how her legacy will live on with the tribute that NCCYou made possible."
Spelts said Rock Ridge has received eight commitments to name classrooms/learning labs in honor of/in memory of an individual committed to education. "We saw it as a great way to connect the great history of the three former school districts with the present and future Rock Ridge School district. To see the impact this opportunity has on the friends and family of these very special people is simply incredible."
He added, "Rock Ridge Public Schools invites you to an opportunity to dedicate a classroom in memory of, or in honor of, an influential teacher or coach... We want to work with you on more of these special and influential teachers or coaches."
