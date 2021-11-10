JIM ROMSAAS
MESABI TRIBUNE
VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range College is now considered a Hunger Free Campus.
Through the efforts of students, staff and others, the Mesabi campuses in Virginia and Eveleth provide free food, as well as personal hygiene items, in their food shelves to students.
LeadMN recognized Mesabi Range for their efforts on Monday.
After seeing the Virginia campus food shelf, LeadMN President Axel Kylander said he was very impressed with what he saw.
“I see quite a few things I like,’’ Kylander said. “I’d say right from the start, the accessibility of this format where students can just come in and take what they need’’ without filling out forms or doing needs testing. “That’s critical and that’s not just critical for the individual students, it’s essential for shifting the culture around food insecurity and destigmatizing it to make it just a resource that anybody can use.’’
Overall, the food shelf is designed well, he stated.
“I think this is a great use of space. It’s very well organized. It has a lot of variety for a lot of different kinds of foods that meet a lot of different needs,’’ including different kinds of meals, different dietary restrictions and different cultural dietary options. “That’s another important piece.’’
The food shelf is equipped with a refrigerator and freezer, which “just expands the options so much for what a food shelf can have beyond canned goods and boxed goods,’’ Kylander said. “It’s a great use of space and … just a great system for making it accessible for students.’’
---
A Hunger Free Campus is a Minnesota State community and/or technical college that is actively taking strides to reduce food insecurity amongst students. In order to be awarded the Hunger Free Campus designation, a campus must meet the following minimum criteria:
• Has a food pantry, partnership with a food bank, or some type of food distribution system on campus available to students.
• Has a designated staff person on campus to educate students on SNAP and other public services aimed to reduce food insecurity. The institution shall notify students in work-study employment of their potential eligibility for SNAP benefits and provide information to those students that includes eligibility criteria and how to apply for benefits.
• Provides emergency funds to assist students who may be experiencing basic needs insecurity.
• Has a taskforce dedicated to addressing food insecurity concerns.
• Hosts or participates in at least one hunger awareness event each year.
---
LeadMN is an association of the Minnesota public two-year college students which works to ensure accessible, quality and affordable public higher education. The Hunger Free Campus is an initiative by LeadMN to address food insecurity on community and technical college campuses.
---
Cameron Tibbetts, Student Senate president, said there is definitely a need for everything that is being done at Mesabi Range College.
“There is a tremendous need. I know a lot of students are struggling,’’ Tibbetts said. “They don’t have access to go to the store, so this is a very good place on our campus … even in just a non-shameful way .. to go in and get what they’re needing — whether it’s personal care, whether it’s food — and have those basic needs for living itself.’’
Tibbetts said, “The campus is very grateful to have this award and I know that we’re going to continue to push and expand our food shelf and just do as much as we can for the students on this campus.’’
Kylander added that what Mesabi Range College has done “is definitely a model of what every campus should have.’’
---
“It’s an honor for us to receive this recognition as a Hunger Free Campus,’’ Interim Dean of Student Success Kristi Ongalo said.
Everything that has been put into place since former Student Senate leader Liz Block first started it, is “one big win for us, for our students, for our community.’’
The food shelves on both campuses are stocked regularly, she noted.
“This is an ongoing commitment they have made. It is so vital to many of our students.’’
Counselor Sabrina Skeens thanked Essentia Health for their part in the “Feed My Soul’’ campaign, which provided the freezer and refrigerator.
The food shelves are a “crucial part of our campus,’’ Tibbetts said, since students come to Mesabi from across the country and often don’t have vehicles.
---
“LeadMN and Mesabi Range College believe that no student should have to go hungry while pursuing their education,’’ a press release said. LeadMN worked at the State Legislature to introduce and pass the Hunger Free Campus Act in 2019, and advocated for its funding and expansion to all of Minnesota’s public and private non-profit universities in 2021. So far 19 colleges have earned the designation of Hunger Free Campus — Mesabi Range College being one of them.’’
---
The Eveleth campus food shelf center is open from Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Virginia campus center is open during Student Success Center hours: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Both food shelf centers are stock and monitored by the college’s two counselors, who also appeal to faculty, staff and students for donations and are instrumental in organizing and planning hunger awareness events at the college.
