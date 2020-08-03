VIRGINIA — Broadband speed testing is going statewide as local leaders from across Greater Minnesota try to compile an accurate map of their technology gaps, a tool critical in accessing funding for internet infrastructure projects.
The Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition (MRBC) announced the testing effort during a virtual press conference Monday, building on work that started on the Iron Range and St. Louis County in April and expanded to Koochiching and Itasca counties a month later.
Concern over Greater Minnesota broadband access spike in March after Gov. Tim Walz ordered schools to stop in-person learning due to the coronavirus outbreak, which forced districts, teachers and students to adapt to distance learning. Most of the distance learning plans centered around the use of tablets that require internet access, which in rural parts of the state and Iron Range, is especially difficult to access and sometimes unreliable.
“Broadband has become an inextricable part of lives and all our citizens are entitled to it,” said Nathan Zacharias, project manager of the MRCB. “For years we’ve been relying on incomplete data to make decisions on broadband. This will give us house-by-house granular data.”
Residents can take the test by going to http://mnruralbroadbandcoalition.com/speedtest.
Vince Robinson, chair of the MRBC, said he was particularly concerned about broadband as the start of the 2020-21 school years on Sept. 8. With COVID-19 cases still growing across the state, the Walz administration unveiled the Safe Learning Plan for schools last Thursday and suggests different models for classes depending on the rate of infection in counties.
Those models range from in-person learning for all students, to a hybrid model that mixes in-person and distance learning, to an all-distance learning start to the year.
“Most school districts will employ some sort of distance learning,” Robinson said. “The speed test will highlight the inequalities and lay the groundwork for solving them.”
The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) partnered with St. Louis County in April to launch the first broadband speed test aimed at finding a baseline for internet availability and using the data to help locales across counties to apply for grants and inform state and federal governments to try and increase funding opportunities.
RAMS Executive Director Steve Giorgi said Monday that the response in St. Louis, Koochiching and Itasca counties was “tremendous” and they’re hoping to collect enough data to challenge broadband maps created by the Federal Communications Commission. He called the maps “inaccurate” and have cost rural areas projects in the past.
Broadband funding has been a particular focus of Reps. Sandy Layman of Cohasset and Rob Ecklund of International Falls in recent legislative sessions in Minnesota. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has the state facing a $4.7 billion deficit through the end of the fiscal year in July 2021, something Giorgi said lawmakers will have to work around in regards to broadband.
“The Legislature is going to have to pick it up,” said Giorgi, a member of the governor’s broadband task force. “Funding is the number one hurdle.”
The statewide broadband test received a number of donations from the Blandin Foundation, Minnesota Initiative Foundations, Best Buy, Mardag Foundation, RAMS, Minnesota Power, ICS, Mining Minnesota, Enbridge and Great River Energy.
“It’s just not OK in our democracy that some people can’t access the internet and use it, especially in a COVID environment,” said Bernadine Joselyn of the Blandin Foundation.
