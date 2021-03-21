Positive energy is poised to begin flowing in Hoyt Lakes.
Development of a massive 9.6 megawatt solar array at Minnesota Power’s Laskin Energy Center, will create construction jobs, clean energy, and boost the city’s tax base.
“We live here, work here and support this region in all ways,” Julie Pierce, Minnesota Power vice president of strategy and planning said. “We serve this region with electric service and we need this region to be healthy and build infrastructure for years to come.”
The $17.4 million project is under consideration by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC).
With MPUC approval, construction on 70 acres of Minnesota Power land at Laskin Energy Center, begins in June, Pierce said.
Solar panels produced at the Heliene solar panel manufacturing plant in Mountain Iron would be used for the array, she said.
“We would use 25,000 panels at the Hoyt Lakes site alone,” Pierce said. “The panels are being produced as we speak. We just need the green light to get going.”
About 40 construction jobs, using local labor, would be required, she said. Another 30 support jobs would be created.
An April 2022 commercial operation start-up date is planned.
Electrical power produced from the array would flow into Minnesota Power’s existing distribution system.
“We’re very excited about the project and using underutilized land for the benefit of Hoyt Lakes and the broader region,” Pierce said. “It’s part of the (MPUC) commission’s request to help with the pandemic and build economic recovery.”
Hoyt Lakes Mayor Chris Vreeland says the project would provide a critical financial lift for the city.
“It’s very important for our tax base with LTV (Steel Mining Co.) closed and PolyMet that we’re hoping for,” Vreeland said. “It’s like $18,000 in new tax revenue. It’s like having 30 to 40 homes built.”
Beyond the Laskin project, Minnesota Power in the same request, is seeking approval to develop a 10 megawatt solar array near the company’s Sylvan Hydro Station near Brainerd and a 1.6 megawatt array along Riley Road in Duluth.
The three projects would provide enough energy to power 4,000 homes, boost direct local government revenues by about $55,000, and add $16 million to the 2021 gross regional product, according to Minnesota Power.
All three sites would use solar panels manufactured in Mountain Iron, Pierce said. An additional 25,000 panels would be needed for the Sylvan site, she said.
The “bifacial” panels absorb sunlight from both the top and bottom of the panels, she said.
“We feel they have a very good quality product that’s market-based and it keeps people working in the northland,” Pierce said.
