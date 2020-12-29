Moving snow mountains

City of Chisholm street crews continue to remove mountains of snow left over from last week's major snow storm as well as get ready for another round of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

 Mark Sauer

City of Chisholm street crews continue to remove mountains of snow left over from last week’s major snow storm as well as get ready for another round of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments