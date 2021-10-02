TOWER — Dog owners who share a bed with their pooch know all too well the perils of trying to get a good night’s sleep when Rover decides to lay on top of them.
And if you invite more than one pup to share that space, forget about it.
That’s the dilemma Patti and Peter Stoddard found themselves in three years ago.
But instead of kicking the dogs out of bed, Patti Stoddard set out to invent something that would make sleeping arrangements more pet friendly.
The end result is The Doggy Bunk Bed.
“The idea came out of our need to get a better night's sleep,” Patti Stoddard said. “The problem was that our dogs were hogging the bed and giving off so much excessive heat that we just weren't getting good sleep. But we still wanted the dogs to be able to sleep with us.”
The rural Tower couple are now marketing and selling their product (with help from their daughter Rachel) through their website, https://doggybunkbed.com, and have a physical version of the bed available for potential customers to check out at Rupp Furniture in Chisholm.
The Doggy Bunk Bed attaches to the end of a regular bed, providing a space for Fido to call his own, separated from sleeping humans but still feeling like he’s part of the family.
The creation, and Stoddard’s new business, which is called Close Bunk, is the end result of an exhaustive effort to come up with the perfect solution.
“For our first prototype, I first put our Coleman cot crosswise across the bed and the dogs jumped on it right away and layed down. But when they jumped off, the cot went flying,” Stoddard said by email this week. “I spent the next nine months imagining a piece of furniture that could securely attach to different bed sizes and widths, with and without side rails, without making any marks on the bed, and so that customers could easily ‘make’ the bed.”
It had to be able to hold the largest of dogs, be completely immobile when they jump off, and look beautiful in all bedroom decors, she added.
“I interviewed hundreds of dog owners and asked them what they thought about the idea, how it could be improved, and how much they would pay for it. When I had the product imagined and drawn out, I applied for a provisional patent with Legal Zoom,” Stoddard said. “That gave me one year to get the prototype on SolidWorks and made.”
The second and third prototypes were made at LaValley Industries through Doug Coutlee and Stoddard applied for a non-provisional patent for this and its variations through James Larson, of Hamre, Schumann, Mueller & Larson, P.C., Minneapolis.
It is currently patent pending.
Everything about the product is American made and mostly locally produced.
“One of the toughest decisions was to have it Made in the USA, which means the costs are higher and so the price is higher. It provides US jobs and is made with US hands,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard said she spoke with over 90 manufacturers before choosing Ritz Machine in Cambridge and Carsten's Fiberglass in Melrose. The mattresses and mattress covers are made locally by Lauri Gunderson or Cherry, Shirley Burritt of Mountain Iron, and Dana Theisen and Connie Mannes, both of Hibbing.
The logo was designed by Katie Furlong of Pink Tie Design and videography was done by Leedrick Studios, both of Hibbing.
Stoddard said the Doggy Bunk Bed provides owners of large dogs and multiple dogs a better night's sleep, while still sleeping with their dog.
“No more getting squished, disturbed, or overheated or trapped in the covers,” she said. “It helps to keep the covers cleaner, with less hair and allergens and the Doggy Bunk Bed is easier to clean than other dog beds. No more tripping over big dog beds on the floor. Great for couples or singles who want better sleep and a fun way to sleep with their dog.”
And, she said, it didn’t take her long to train her dogs to use the bed.
“We have always had dogs as a couple, and also growing up. Our dogs are like family members and add entertainment, love, security, and a hunting companionship,” she said. “Rachel, our daughter, has a great dane. When he got in the Doggy Bunk, he fell right asleep.”
She said (her dogs) Chase and Ruby (two English springer spaniels) jumped into the Doggy Bunk Bed right away and now they sleep in their bunk all night.
“The first few nights they tried to sneak down, but we were firm that we wanted good sleep, so we firmly said, ‘up’ and gave them lots of love and praise. We also practiced using the ‘doorway’ to jump out,” she said. “After using one, we will never be without one.”
---
The Stoddards are Tower-Soudan graduates who lived in Hibbing for 27 years. Peter Stoddard taught at Hibbing Community College and owned and operated the Appliance Professor, an appliance repair company. Patti Stoddard taught music in the Hibbing Public Schools and is currently a real estate agent with Perrella and Associates.
She said real estate and Close Bunk are both full-time gigs and that while the project began as hers alone it has now become a family venture.
“Pete is an experienced bookkeeper and Rachel is helping with marketing,” she said.
Besides the web site, the company has a Facebook page and an Instagram page, both of which have gotten a lot of traffic and likes since the start of September.
Customers that order a Doggy Bunk Bed online, after visiting Rupp Furniture, receive a free mattress cover (a $44 value),” she said, adding that her company will deliver it and set it up for free in the buyer's home.
The mattresses are reversible and the mattress covers come in several colors, thicknesses and fabrics.
“When local customers call, I can match the mattress with the color of your dog, and we can deliver them locally as well as install them so it will be ready for you to enjoy,” she said.
“We believe that once people catch on that it really helps people sleep better, sales will steadily grow. And by having it displayed at Rupp Furniture, customers can see how solid and secure it is, not just for one night, but for many years to come,” she said. “We are grateful to Bob and Paul Rupp for displaying our product in their beautiful showroom.”
Stoddard said one of her goles is to sell 50 Doggy Bunk Beds by Christmas and future products being planned are matching bed spreads for owners/fitted mattress covers on the Doggy Bunk, the Senior Bunk for older dogs that can't jump up on the bed, and the Kitty Bunk, uniquely designed for cats.
“I hope our story inspires them to bring their idea to the open market, too. I'd be happy to help them however I can,” Stoddard said.
