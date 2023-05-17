VIRGINIA—A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man outside a Mountain Iron restaurant on May 10, according to court documents.
Suspect Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi of Virginia faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
Restaurant manager Rhonda Kaivola told a St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy she had walked out to the employee lot around 5 p.m. to see if Halloran-Redisi, a cook there, had arrived for work.
She saw him arriving and also heard him yelling, “Let’s get it!’’ Halloran-Redisi was wearing gloves when he got out of his car and began running toward the victim, who was in his car with the window about halfway down, the statement of probable cause says. The suspect began punching the victim and shattered the driver’s side window. Kaivola also recalled the defendant was digging in his pockets as he approached the victim’s vehicle.
The victim realized he had been stabbed after he exited his vehicle after the confrontation.
Law enforcement was able to quickly locate the suspect and the victim, who had fled the scene prior to their arrival, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Halloran-Redisi was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for what law enforcement described as “minor injuries” and later was transported and lodged at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia.
A 34-year-old male victim, Venzal Russell Jr., was also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was later released.
All parties involved were known to each other.
Halloran-Redisi was also charged with second-degree riot (dangerous weapon) in March 2022 when a fight broke out at a business close to Adventures. He pleaded guilty in October, but the conviction was stayed pending completion of probation.
