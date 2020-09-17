MOUNTAIN IRON — One of many things Mayor Gary Skalko has been proud of during his nearly 18 years as mayor of Mountain Iron is the city’s many years of not raising the general tax levy.
That cycle was broken in December 2018, when the council adopted a 3 percent tax levy increase, collectible in 2019, which ended a consecutive eight-year stretch of an annual 0 percent levy increase for the city.
However, last December, the council returned to its long-standing tradition of adopting a 0 percent increase, even after setting a preliminary levy of 3 percent last September.
So it was a bit of a shock for councilors last week when an 11.8 percent tax levy increase was proposed.
City Administrator Craig Wainio told the council that figure was suggested because bonding for the Mountain Iron Community Center is now “off the books.”
Mountain Iron voters in 1998 approved a market-rate based referendum levy for bonds and interest to construct the center. Since then, the council has each year passed a levy to raise $84,240 to cover bond payments and interest for the center.
With the bonding complete, this year presents “the perfect opportunity,” Wainio said, to up the general tax levy, essentially “taking one off and putting one back on.”
Money generated would assist with anticipated increases in health insurance premiums and other expected costs, he said.
Councilor Joe Prebeg Jr., however, said the council would be “chastised” by the community if the city went with such a high increase.
Skalko added that while he is finishing up his last term, “it would be real tough to explain” to voters why the council so drastically increased the tax levy.
In the end, the council voted unanimously to adopt a preliminary maximum 6 percent tax levy increase.
Skalko noted that the final levy won’t be determined until the council votes in December, when that figure can be reduced, but not increased.
“Taxpayers won’t really see an increase,” even if the final levy stays at 6 percent, because they will no longer be “paying on city hall (the community center),” the mayor said Wednesday.
“I don’t have a problem with setting it now and sharpening our pencils and getting it down to what we need it to get down to” come December, Councilor Steve Skogman said when the 11.8 percent increase was still on the table.
Prebeg made the motion for the 6 percent increase. “That would be a fair starting point,” he said.
The council additionally set an Economic Development Authority levy for 2021 expected to generate about $12,000 for the EDA, which is about the same amount levied the past few years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.