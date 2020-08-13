IRON RANGE — Mountain Iron’s mayoral field was narrowed to two candidates during Tuesday’s primary election.
Peggy C. Anderson was the top vote-getter with 273 votes (40.69 percent), followed by Stephen Skogman, who tallied 219 votes (32.64 percent).
The two will vie for a two-year term in November’s general election, taking over for the city’s longtime mayor, Gary Skalko, who has served for 18 years in the position.
Paul Jacobsen was eliminated Tuesday, coming in with 179 votes (26.68 percent of the vote).
“I’m thankful for everyone who had faith in me and voted for me,” Skogman said by phone Wednesday, adding that he hopes for continued support Nov. 3.
Skogman, who has served a total of 11 years on the Mountain Iron City Council, said it will be imperative to have someone with leadership skills in the role as COVID-19 will likely continue to be a concern for the next several years.
“I feel I have the leadership skills for that position,” he said. “People know who I am and have faith in me.”
Reached by phone, Anderson said it’s been challenging to run a campaign during a pandemic. “I extend gratitude to the voters of Mountain Iron,” she said. “I will continue to look for ways to safely connect with residents of Mountain Iron to bring their voice forward as their mayor. I look forward to their vote and support.”
In other news, four of the five candidates vying for a four-year position on the Mountain Iron City Council will move on to the general election.
Incumbents Joe Prebeg Jr., and Alan Stanaway were Tuesday’s top vote-getters, with 308 and 296 votes, respectively.
The two other candidates who will move on include Edmund “Ed” Roskoski, who garnered 238 votes, and Daniel L. Gunderson, with 196 votes.
Mark Madden was eliminated with 182 votes.
In the race for a Hibbing City Council member at large, incumbent John Schweiberger was the top vote-getter, with 828 votes. He will run in the general election against Jim Paulsen, who tallied 699 votes Tuesday.
Demetre Karahalios was eliminated with 638 votes.
In the race for a Ward 4 Hibbing council member, the candidates moving on are Jay Hildenbrand and Raymond Pierce Jr., who received 324 and 171 votes, respectively.
Shawn Cox was eliminated with 85 votes.
