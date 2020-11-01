MOUNTAIN IRON — It will be the end of an era for Mountain Iron when a new mayor is voted in during this week’s general election.
Current Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko, who was first elected in 2002 and has since served 18 consecutive years as mayor, did not file for re-election.
Two candidates are vying for the two-year position — Steve Skogman, a current city councilor, and Peggy Anderson.
Mountain Iron residents will also vote in two council candidates, each to serve four-year terms. They are two incumbents — Joe Prebeg Jr., and Alan Stanaway — along with Daniel L. Gunderson and former councilor Edmund “Ed” Roskoski.
•••
Mayoral race:
• Steve Skogman
Skogman, a Mountain Iron native, has 10 years experience on the city council.
“I have lived in this city for 67 years and love everything about it,” said Skogman, who served for 31 years with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and is also retired from 25 years of service on the Mountain Iron Fire Department.
“I started my time on the Mountain Iron City Council in the early-1990s. I served eight years at that time and have been back on the city council for the past four years,” he said. He has served on the Health and Safety Board, was chairman of the Mountain Iron Library Board, and Cable Commission, and is currently chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Skogman said he is proud of his involvement in the economic development of the Rock Ridge area of the city, restoration of Old Downtown, upgrading of the downtown sewer and water lines and the purchases of utilities in the eastern part of town from the City of Virginia.
“With all that is going on in Mountain Iron, I feel we need someone with strong leadership ability and who is currently involved with city government so we can keep moving forward,” he said.
One of those areas is the commercial and housing programs “that have been started but put on hold for now because of financing and COVID-19,” Skogman said.
Also, “we are working on an electrical solar generating plant on land just to the south of the city garage. This should help with keeping electric rates down in town.
“We are going to be putting in a new water well just south of the current water tower to assist with our growing water needs. We also have plans to build a community park in the South Grove area by the current ball fields, tennis courts and hockey rink.”
Additionally, he said, the city last year received a Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office grant to study shared services with Virginia. “Hopefully we can get better fire coverage, lower insurance rates and possibly an ambulance stationed in Mountain Iron” through that potential merger, said the candidate. “With the aging population of the Range, these are things that we need to look at.”
Skogman noted that even during the pandemic, the council has been able “to keep our city moving forward and keep expenses down. Hopefully, we will not have to do cuts to programs such as the library or recreation department, or special events, such as Merritt Days, if everyone pitches in and lends a hand.”
Skogman added that he regrets not being able to campaign door-to-door because of COVID-19. “I miss meeting people and talking to you, but feel this is the best for all.”
Peggy Anderson
Anderson, who campaigned against Skalko two years ago in the city’s mayoral race, said she also regrets missing the opportunity to talk with citizens on the campaign trail due to COVID-19.
“I enjoyed meeting many of you when I canvassed the city two years ago,” she said.”I learned so much.”
Anderson, who has lived in Mountain Iron for more than 50 years, said her husband was born and raised in the town and was employed by the city for more than 20 years.
Anderson retired from the Virginia Hospital, now Essentia Health-
Virginia, after 30 full-time years as a registered nurse. “During my tenure, I served as a union steward and negotiated contracts.”
Currently, she serves on the Mountain Iron Library Board, and she has been active in the Merritt Days Committee since its inception, now serving as its treasurer.
“My two daughters and their children reside in Mountain Iron. I enjoy spending time outdoors at my farm and family cabin, connecting with family, friends and community members, and being a part of my daughters’ and grandsons’ active lives,” Anderson said. “It would be a great honor to serve as mayor.”
If elected, Anderson said, “I promise to serve with a humble heart.”
Additionally, “my door will always be open to listen to new ideas and fresh perspectives. I will work to find solutions. I offer transparency and will serve with the promise of working toward the greater good and creating a Mountain Iron that we are all proud of. I assure the community will be informed in a variety of ways including social media, television, and print media.”
Mountain Iron, she added, “is rich in history, tradition, and local culture. We are fortunate to have a strong business base. We must offer support to our local businesses and continue to invest in businesses to sustain economic growth.
“Our city is vast in recreational areas that are underutilized. I will strive to find ways to improve our local parks and build our recreational programs to serve our young families,” she continued.
“I will reach out to the Mountain Iron-Buhl school to find ways to collaborate on programs that benefit our youth. I will reach across our city boundaries to find partnership with our neighbors in other civic activities.
“I support preserving our historic downtown, investing and updating our infrastructure, and increasing housing options,” she added. “Mountain Iron offers something for everyone. I believe our greatest untapped resource is the people who live and work here. It is time to bring everyone together and move forward with a common purpose.”
Council seats:
• Joe Prebeg Jr.
Background:
Prebeg, born in Virginia, has been a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School, attended Mesabi State Junior College, and was employed by U.S. Steel for 43 years, retiring as a drill and blast supervisor. He then worked for Northeast Technical Services for three years.
“I am the proud father of two sons, Nick and Andy, who are both U.S. Navy veterans, and two wonderful grandkids,” Prebeg said. “My work for the city began in 1991, when I became a member of the Recreation board. I was elected to the Mountain Iron City Council in 2000 and I have proudly served for 20 years.”
The incumbent currently serves on the Parks and Recreation Board, the Utility Advisory Board, Personnel Committee, and on the current Shared Services board.
He was also the chairman of the Mountain Iron Community Center building project.
Why are you running for re-election?
“First of all, because I love the city of Mountain Iron,” Prebeg responded. “I am proud and honored to represent our citizens. During the past 20 years, we, as a council, have accomplished many projects to the benefit of our city. I have always been a supporter of economic development. Many new businesses in the Rock Ridge development, the Enterprise Zone, the Energy Park, and throughout the city, have added to our tax base. Also, these businesses have provided hundreds of jobs in our city.
“I have also been a supporter of all of our housing developments,” he continued. “Those include Unity One, Unity Two, South Forest Grove, and Woodland Estates. Currently, 63 new homes have provided millions of dollars in tax base, new residents, and added students to our schools. Because of this added tax base, and working hard to manage our budget, I have voted for, and we have approved, a 0% tax levy increase in 13 of the last 20 years.”
If re-elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I will continue to work hard for the citizens of Mountain Iron,” Prebeg said. “I enjoy getting feedback, and I have always been transparent about issues. The people want a voice and I feel that I can speak directly for them. I will listen, I will continue to ask questions, and I will not hesitate to make difficult decisions for the benefit of our city and residents. Our citizens deserve nothing less.”
• Alan Stanaway
Background:
Stanaway, a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron, grew up in Parkville and graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1976. He has been married to his wife, Paula, for 21 years, and combined they have six adult children and seven (soon to be eight) grandchildren.
Stanaway was employed for 22 years with the Arrowhead Library System in Mountain Iron and has been retired for 10 years. He was a union officer for AFSCME Local 3258 for 15-plus years during his employment and a statewide vice president of Minnesota AFSCME Council 65.
Stanaway has served on the Mountain Iron City Council for 12 years (three, four-year terms).
He is currently on a number of boards and committees, including the
library board, of which he served three, three-year terms and is currently the council liaison; Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority; Streets and Alleys Committee; Public Safety and Health Board, of which he was instrumental in forming; RAMS (Range Association of Municipalities and Schools); and St. Louis County CDBG Board member (term expired).
Why are you running for re-election?
“To continue being a part of this continually growing city from residential to economic and industrial expansion,” Stanaway responded.
“I refrained from campaigning door-to-door this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your safety, my family’s safety, and my safety was paramount in making this decision.
“I greatly appreciated your past support,” he continued, “and kindly ask for your vote as your city councilor on Nov. 3.”
• Daniel L. Gunderson
Background:
Gunderson was born and raised on the Iron Range. He grew up in a family of construction business owners and land developers. He has been a resident of Mountain Iron for six years.
He is married with two stepchildren and five grandchildren. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, and building street rods.
He is a former mechanic and shift manager with U.S. Steel, and is currently employed as a mechanic with the State of Minnesota.
Why are you running for election?
Gunderson said he is running because he wants to be involved in his city. His father was a former city councilor in Aurora, and he is familiar with city government. “I’d like to be a part of it and see what I can do for the city.”
Too often people make complaints, but don’t want to get involved in finding solutions — “they don’t run for city council,” he said.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Gunderson said he would like to keep taxes at a minimum, increase communication between citizens and the city and administration, and keep open communication with the school district.
“I want to make sure citizens’ voices are heard and that everyone is treated equally.”
Equality for everyone, without any favoritism, is a top priority, Gunderson added.
• Edward “Ed” Roskoski
Background:
Roskoski is a graduate of Mountain Iron schools and earned BS/MS degrees in industrial education from Bemidji State University. He has several related licenses and certificates. He retired after 40 years as a high school and adult industrial vocational education instructor. He is married to Nancy, who is retired from St. Louis County, and they have a son, John, who is a self-employed business owner.
“Some of my community activities include being a longtime member of the Mesabi Humane Society and a 30-year member of the Merritt Days Committee,” Roskoski said. He is also a lifetime member of the Virginia Area Historical Society and a part-time instructor at the USW/USS Career Development Center in Mountain Iron.
Roskoski’s Mountain Iron city government experience includes 24 years as an elected city councilor.
“During that entire time, I attended every regular and special meeting. I also was a 15-year city council-appointed Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority member. I attended every regular and special meeting.”
Why are you running for election?
“The purpose of city government is to provide essential services and take care of many needs throughout the community,” Roskoski said. The previous councilor said he would address such matters.
Roskoski added that he did campaign this year. “I went to every home within our city limits and main entrances of all apartment buildings and left campaign items. I was able to meet many nice people. We social distanced and discussed many things.”
If you are elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Roskoski said he would work to “make things better” by assuring the community is informed on everything happening in the city.
“The city should use local papers and publish all city council and board and commission meeting agendas before any meetings,” he said. “The Channel 7 format on Mediacom, Facebook, and the internet should also be used. Then citizens would know if something of personal interest will be covered. They could then attend to hear any discussion, ask questions, provide input, or maybe even contact a city official about any concerns they have. Afterward, the city should publish all meeting minutes.”
The candidate noted that Mountain Iron has 20-plus neighborhoods. “The city should schedule individual neighborhood meetings to discuss what people like or would want changed in their area of town,” he said.
Roskoski added that residents have told him of specific requests, such as constructing a pedestrian sidewalk with a curb on the west side of Nichols Avenue (County Road 109) between Nichols Town Hall and Highway 169; paving Voss Road along that route; installing an information system to inform motorists in advance of when Old Highway 169 in Kinross and Parkville Road will be closed for Minntac blasting.
Other issues to be addressed, Roskoski said, are a drainage ditch in Westgate and the potential merger of the Mountain Iron and Virginia fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.