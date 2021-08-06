National Night Out

Nolan Inmon, 6 and his sister MacKenzie, 3, smile proudly at their parents from the driver seat of a Clinton Fire Department fire truck during Thursday night's National Night Out event in Mountain Iron.

 Mark Sauer

