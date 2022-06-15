Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll Jun 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grade 7Exemplary Honor RollCarson Block, Magan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey OlinA Honor RollIzaiah Alto, Mason Aubrey, Lance Ganyo, Finley Isaacson, Grady Knapper, Austin Nelson, Anna Neyens, David Rusco, Brenna Tiedeman, Samantha WarwasB Honor RollAidan Akstulewicz, Ameerah Barfield, Isabelle Brandenburger, Delilah Goerdt, Duanne Hendricks, Carlie Henson, Kaden Idso, Lola Johnson, Carson Johnston, Charlie Roy, Brayden Wainio.———Grade 8Exemplary Honor RollJasper HelanderA Honor RollAniyah ThomasB Honor RollNolan Akstulewicz, Tanner Banks, Owen Bergman, Michael French, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Trey Niska, Ryanna Nissila, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aalyah Webb.———Grade 9Exemplary Honor RollShay Busch, Micaden Clines, Evangeline Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alixandra Olin, Alec PeralaA Honor RollDylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Justin Dircks, Fred DuChamp, Tyler Johnson, Cooper Salinas, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella TodayB Honor RollNoah Berrini, Alexis Ketola, Colie Otto, Kylee Renzaglia.———Grade 10Exemplary Honor RollElizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Hali Savela, Jersey YernatichA Honor RollVictorea Anderson, Leighton Helander, Bridget Nori, Spencer Snadberg, Jordan ZubichB Honor RollChase Anderson, Keona Anderson, Suzanne Aubrey, Kaylee Booth, Jackson Dunn, Kasi Gabel, Colton Gallus, Jayden Lyons, Ayden Marks, Isabelle Mattson, Kaylee Nissila, Nathan Pepworth, Finley Ratliff, Gracie Suomala, Damian Tapio, Brant Tiedeman, Vinny White.———Grade 11A Honor RollMason Clines, Travis Illies, Nikolas Jesch, Samuel Lokken, Ashley Niemi, Taylor Stahl, Blayne WainioB Honor RollRiley Busch, Kaylee Chesser, Adaylia DelCaro, Erika Goodrie, Samantha Hoff, Joshua Homes, Kya Heuwe, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper, Westin Newberg, Andrea Salazar, Asher Zubich.———Grade 12A Honor RollLauren Maki, Maleah MiltonB Honor RollMollie Banks, Ryan Drake, Dominic Gundy, Mason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Cora Lien, Ben Lind, Peyton Sandberg. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll School Dominic Gundy Tyler Johnson Mollie Grade Taylor Jones Ryan Drake Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
