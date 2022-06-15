 Skip to main content
Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

Grade 7

Exemplary Honor Roll

Carson Block, Magan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey Olin

A Honor Roll

Izaiah Alto, Mason Aubrey, Lance Ganyo, Finley Isaacson, Grady Knapper, Austin Nelson, Anna Neyens, David Rusco, Brenna Tiedeman, Samantha Warwas

B Honor Roll

Aidan Akstulewicz, Ameerah Barfield, Isabelle Brandenburger, Delilah Goerdt, Duanne Hendricks, Carlie Henson, Kaden Idso, Lola Johnson, Carson Johnston, Charlie Roy, Brayden Wainio.

———

Grade 8

Exemplary Honor Roll

Jasper Helander

A Honor Roll

Aniyah Thomas

B Honor Roll

Nolan Akstulewicz, Tanner Banks, Owen Bergman, Michael French, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Trey Niska, Ryanna Nissila, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aalyah Webb.

———

Grade 9

Exemplary Honor Roll

Shay Busch, Micaden Clines, Evangeline Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alixandra Olin, Alec Perala

A Honor Roll

Dylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Justin Dircks, Fred DuChamp, Tyler Johnson, Cooper Salinas, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella Today

B Honor Roll

Noah Berrini, Alexis Ketola, Colie Otto, Kylee Renzaglia.

———

Grade 10

Exemplary Honor Roll

Elizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Hali Savela, Jersey Yernatich

A Honor Roll

Victorea Anderson, Leighton Helander, Bridget Nori, Spencer Snadberg, Jordan Zubich

B Honor Roll

Chase Anderson, Keona Anderson, Suzanne Aubrey, Kaylee Booth, Jackson Dunn, Kasi Gabel, Colton Gallus, Jayden Lyons, Ayden Marks, Isabelle Mattson, Kaylee Nissila, Nathan Pepworth, Finley Ratliff, Gracie Suomala, Damian Tapio, Brant Tiedeman, Vinny White.

———

Grade 11

A Honor Roll

Mason Clines, Travis Illies, Nikolas Jesch, Samuel Lokken, Ashley Niemi, Taylor Stahl, Blayne Wainio

B Honor Roll

Riley Busch, Kaylee Chesser, Adaylia DelCaro, Erika Goodrie, Samantha Hoff, Joshua Homes, Kya Heuwe, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper, Westin Newberg, Andrea Salazar, Asher Zubich.

———

Grade 12

A Honor Roll

Lauren Maki, Maleah Milton

B Honor Roll

Mollie Banks, Ryan Drake, Dominic Gundy, Mason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Cora Lien, Ben Lind, Peyton Sandberg.

