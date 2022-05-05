Mountain Iron-Buhl High School 3rd Quarter Honor Roll May 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grade 7Exemplary Honor RollMagan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey OlinA Honor RollCarson Block, Grady Knapper, Austin Nelson, Anna Neyens, David Rusco, Brenna Tiedeman, Samantha WarwasB Honor RollAidan Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Mason Aubrey, Ameerah Barfield, Isabelle Brandenburger, Lance Ganyo, Jace Gulbranson, Carlie Henson, Kaden Idso, Lola Johnson, Carson Johnston, Shalen Mogensen, Brayden Wainio.Grade 8A Honor RollJasper Helander, Kael Johnson, Caitlyn Pederson, Aniyah ThomasB Honor RollNolan Akstulewicz, Owen Bergman, Burton Durbahn, Michael French, Sophia Gellerstedt, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Chloie Saari, Aalyah Webb.Grade 9Exemplary Honor RollShay Busch, Evangeline Johnson, Alixandra OlinA Honor RollMicaden Clines, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Justin Dircks, Fred DuChamp, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alec Perala, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella TodayB Honor RollDylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Mya Gallus, Alexis Ketola, Colie Otto.Grade 10Exemplary Honor RollElizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Hali Savela, Jersey YernatichA Honor RollColton Gallus, Leighton Helander, Bridget Nori, Spencer Snadberg, Jordan ZubichB Honor RollKeona Anderson, Victorea Anderson, Suzanne Aubrey, Kaylee Booth, Jackson Dunn, Kasi Gabel, Bailey Johnson, Jayden Lyons, Isabelle Mattson, Gracie Suomala, Damian Tapio, Brant Tiedeman.Grade 11A Honor RollMason Clines, Nikolas Jesch, Samuel Lokken, Ashley Niemi, Blayne WainioB Honor RollRiley Busch, Kaylee Chesser, Erika Goodrie, Joshua Homes, Kya Heuwe, Travis Illies, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper, Kylie Saari, Andrea Salazar, Alexander Schneider, Taylor Stahl, Alix Swanson, Asher ZubichGrade 12B Honor RollMolly Banks, Dominic Gundy, Mason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Ben Lind, Maleah Milton, Landon Ryan, Peyton Sandberg, Ian Villebrun, Hunter Weigel. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eric Joseph Oakman A ‘surprise’ shopping experience at new Plaza 53 business HHS parents, alumni pay close attention Robert Roland Fields Arvid Edwin Forsman Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
