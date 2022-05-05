Grade 7

Exemplary Honor Roll

Magan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Lindsey Olin

A Honor Roll

Carson Block, Grady Knapper, Austin Nelson, Anna Neyens, David Rusco, Brenna Tiedeman, Samantha Warwas

B Honor Roll

Aidan Akstulewicz, Izaiah Alto, Mason Aubrey, Ameerah Barfield, Isabelle Brandenburger, Lance Ganyo, Jace Gulbranson, Carlie Henson, Kaden Idso, Lola Johnson, Carson Johnston, Shalen Mogensen, Brayden Wainio.

Grade 8

A Honor Roll

Jasper Helander, Kael Johnson, Caitlyn Pederson, Aniyah Thomas

B Honor Roll

Nolan Akstulewicz, Owen Bergman, Burton Durbahn, Michael French, Sophia Gellerstedt, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Austin Nelson, Chloie Saari, Aalyah Webb.

Grade 9

Exemplary Honor Roll

Shay Busch, Evangeline Johnson, Alixandra Olin

A Honor Roll

Micaden Clines, Cassandra Dahl, Derik Dahl, Justin Dircks, Fred DuChamp, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Alec Perala, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella Today

B Honor Roll

Dylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Mya Gallus, Alexis Ketola, Colie Otto.

Grade 10

Exemplary Honor Roll

Elizabeth Nelson, Kathleen Nelson, Hali Savela, Jersey Yernatich

A Honor Roll

Colton Gallus, Leighton Helander, Bridget Nori, Spencer Snadberg, Jordan Zubich

B Honor Roll

Keona Anderson, Victorea Anderson, Suzanne Aubrey, Kaylee Booth, Jackson Dunn, Kasi Gabel, Bailey Johnson, Jayden Lyons, Isabelle Mattson, Gracie Suomala, Damian Tapio, Brant Tiedeman.

Grade 11

A Honor Roll

Mason Clines, Nikolas Jesch, Samuel Lokken, Ashley Niemi, Blayne Wainio

B Honor Roll

Riley Busch, Kaylee Chesser, Erika Goodrie, Joshua Homes, Kya Heuwe, Travis Illies, Braylen Keith, Adrien Knapper, Kylie Saari, Andrea Salazar, Alexander Schneider, Taylor Stahl, Alix Swanson, Asher Zubich

Grade 12

B Honor Roll

Molly Banks, Dominic Gundy, Mason Johnson, Taylor Jones, Ben Lind, Maleah Milton, Landon Ryan, Peyton Sandberg, Ian Villebrun, Hunter Weigel.

