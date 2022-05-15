Cyclopaths are rolling into the Iron Range.
Hundreds of hard-core mountain bike enthusiasts with single-track minds, are gearing up for the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series first race of the 2022 season at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.
Mountain bicyclists age 8 to 75 put their skills to the test Sunday, May 22, in the family-oriented event.
It's the second-largest competition to be held at Redhead Mountain Bike Park since it opened in 2020.
“Redhead is a great place to hold big events,” Gary Sjoquist, a Minnesota Mountain Bike Series board member said. “It's a great trail network. I just wanted to bring it up there for the benefit of the city and for the benefit of IROC (Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists).”
A Minnesota Cycling Association mountain bike event held at the park last year, attracted thousands.
Riders of a variety of age and skill levels from throughout Minnesota and several midwest states compete in the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series event.
“I tell people that you see a lot of silver-haired people out on the trails and a lot of kids and women,” Sjoquist said. “It's a good number of people and a lot of families who ride. We have families who will show up, set up a tent, and all the members of the family race.”
Racing starts at 9 a.m. with younger riders.
Six different classes compete throughout the day, from beginning levels to professional.
A four-hour marathon competition is also scheduled.
Racing concludes by 4 p.m.
“The races get tougher as the day goes on,” Sjoquist said. “Fractured Falls is the last race, which has one of the steepest climbs in Minnesota.”
A starting chute at the mountain bike trailhead at Minnesota Discovery Center is the designated location for the public to watch riders begin each race and come back through the chute area as they complete laps.
“People come from all over the state,” Sjoquist said. “People drive four hours from South Dakota to race along with the Twin Cities and Iowa. We just try to set up a professional race, not get anyone hurt, not wreck the bikes, and allow people to see parts of the state.”
The Minnesota Mountain Bike Series started in the 1980's, Sjoquist said.
Nine additional races in the series are scheduled across the state this summer.
Its largest events draw up to 600 competitors.
Jordan Metsa, Minnesota Discovery Center fund development and marketing coordinator, says the race brings even more attention to the unique Redhead Mountain Bike Park, the city of Chisholm, and IROC.
“We're really excited to be getting into mountain bike races,” Metsa said. “It's not only a way for people to discover northern Minnesota and this great trail, but also to see the economic benefit.”
Mountain biking popularity is still climbing, Sjoquist said.
“I can tell you as a guy who's been involved since the 1990's that there's been such a surge in mountain biking,” Sjoquist said. “I think communities have figured out that trails bring people into town. It's just gratifying to see the growth of mountain biking. You see so many cars and pickups with four mountain bikes hanging off the back.”
A rough and prolonged winter caused issues on some trails in portions of Redhead as rocks slid and trees were downed this spring by high wind, Pat Cassingham, race director said.
However, crews have been working on the trails and the race is on as scheduled, he said.
“The winter was really brutal with the cold and the snow,” Cassingham said. “But we've been working tirelessly. I think it's going to be great. I'm guessing a lot of people who are going to show up to race are from the Twin Cities, Duluth, and Wisconsin. Hopefully, we will also get some locals involved.”
Redhead is built within a former natural iron ore mining area.
The park is a prime example of what northeastern Minnesota communities, volunteers, tourism and economic development organizations have done in reclaiming former minelands for recreational uses.
Former minelands across the region have been turned into mountain bike parks, all-terrain vehicle recreational areas, campgrounds, beaches, disc golf courses, fishing opportunities, and housing developments.
A documentary about the development of Redhead and its trail system by Freehub Magazine, a national mountain biking publication, is being released in late July, Metsa said.
“It's highlighting how these projects come to fruition and the trail itself,” Metsa said. “It's pretty incredible they selected Redhead. We hope to have a public viewing around July 22nd or 23rd.”
Registration to compete in the Redhead race must be completed online by 8 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at the Events page of mnmtbseries.com
Registration is not allowed on the day of the event.
A gravel road near the trailhead will be used in the race, restricting all-terrain vehicle travel on the road during the event, Sjoquist said.
A medal presentation takes place at the conclusion of each race.
A portion of the proceeds will go to IROC, which performs volunteer maintenance work on the trails.
“It's good for IROC, it's good for the businesses and it offers riders a chance to see a cool network, a real cool network,” Sjoquist said.
Other area Minnesota Mountain Bike Series races are July 17 at Lester Park in Duluth, Aug. 14 at Tioga Recreation Area in Cohasset and Aug. 21 at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Crosby.
