BALKAN TOWNSHIP — A suspect is in custody, facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a garage fire and then crashing into a fire truck on Tuesday in Balkan Township north of Chisholm.
At approximately 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chisholm Police Department and Chisholm Ambulance Service responded to the 5900 block of Krogerus Road in Balkan Township, according to a report from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arriving home, the homeowner found his garage was on fire, according to the report. It goes on to say that a male, who was known to the homeowner, fled from the scene in a vehicle that law enforcement believed to be involved in starting the fire.
Shortly after law enforcement and fire personnel arrived on the scene, a pickup truck, which was driven by the suspect, returned to the scene, according to the report. The truck was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Krogerus Road, and it entered into the scene and collided with the rear end of a fire truck parked in the roadway, according to law enforcement.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident. EMTs from the Chisholm Ambulance Service treated the suspect at the scene and found the individual to be uninjured.
The suspect was then booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Hibbing pending formal charges of 1st degree arson, 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree driving under the influence, and reckless driving. Charges are pending with the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.
There were no injuries resulting from the fire or accident. The garage and several vehicles were a total loss from the fire.
The incident remains under investigation with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.
