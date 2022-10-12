CHERRY TOWNSHIP — One motorist died and the driver and passenger in a second vehicle were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 37 and Hartman Road in Cherry Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Denise A. Tramontin, 58, of Iron, who died in the crash, was traveling northbound at Highway 37 in a Honda Fit at or approaching a stop sign, according to the report. It goes on to state that a second vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old from Hibbing, was traveling eastbound on Highway 37 approaching Hartman Road when the Honda pulled out onto the highway in front of the oncoming Jeep, resulting in a T-bone type crash.
Tramontin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbag on her vehicle was deployed, according to the report. It’s unknown if alcohol was involved regarding Tramontin.
Driver Madison Michelle Kahl from Hibbing and a 13-year-old passenger, from Iron, received what law enforcement described as non-life threatening injuries. They were both wearing their seatbelts. It was determined that alcohol was not involved regarding Kahl.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to law enforcement.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, CVI, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Virginia Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Cherry Fire Department assisted at the scene.
