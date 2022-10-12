CHERRY TOWNSHIP — One motorist died and the driver and passenger in a second vehicle were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 37 and Hartman Road in Cherry Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Denise A. Tramontin, 58, of Iron, who died in the crash, was traveling northbound at Highway 37 in a Honda Fit at or approaching a stop sign, according to the report. It goes on to state that a second vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old from Hibbing, was traveling eastbound on Highway 37 approaching Hartman Road when the Honda pulled out onto the highway in front of the oncoming Jeep, resulting in a T-bone type crash.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments