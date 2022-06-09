 Skip to main content
Motorcyclists set to take on Gilbert OHVRA

National event on Saturday, Sunday

MotoTrials course

A competitor takes on a MotoTrials course, which is part of a national circuit. A MotoTrials event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area in Gilbert.

 SUBMITTED

GILBERT — Anyone looking for some unique entertainment this weekend will have to look no farther than the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area in Gilbert.

Around 100 motorcyclists from across the country will descend on Gilbert for the AMA/NATC MotoTrials National event on Saturday and Sunday.

The riders will take on the mountains of mine waste rock and other obstacles at the OHVRA in the non-speed motorcycle event — all while trying not to touch their feet to the ground.

“It’s really unique,’’ said organizer Bobby Warner, president of the Minnesota Upper Midwest Trials Association. The mountains of broken rock provide “really cool terrain to ride.’’

Warner said the MotoTrials are kind like golf on a dirt bike — the lowest score wins. Competitors will ride each of the 12 sections in the six-mile course three times each with the goal of not putting their feet down. The fewer times riders put their feet down, the better the score.

“It’s a really fun sport,’’ said Warner.

Modern trials motorcycles are very distinctive and have evolved to become extremely lightweight, lack a seat (they are designed to be ridden standing up) and have suspension travel that is short in comparison to modern motocross or enduro motorcycles, according to umta.org. The obstacles in the course may be of natural or constructed elements.

In all sections, the designated route is carefully plotted to test the skill of the rider and sections are divided into separate courses to accommodate the different skill level of riders that compete in skill-rated classes.

Despite the tough and tricky obstacles, spectators will “see a lot of skill and technique,’’ he added.

“The riders will make it look really easy. It’s kind of like a battle with yourself.’’

The event is free to the public and first rider out will be at 9 a.m. both days. Warner added the pro shoot out at 5 p.m. would be the best opportunity to see the best riders in the country.

The event returns to the OHVRA for the first time since 2019. The Gilbert site won the best event in the nation that year.

Come Saturday and Sunday, the best riders from places like Florida, Texas, California and Minnesota will take on the big obstacles.

