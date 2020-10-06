HIBBING – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash on Monday just south of the Mitchell Bridge on Highway 169 near Hibbing.
Steven A. Holt, 68, of Buhl, was traveling south on Highway 169, around 2 p.m. on Monday when the 2005 Harley he was riding left the roadway, crossed the median and came to rest in the north bound ditch, according to a report on the Minnesota State Patrol website.
Holt was transported to Fairview Range Regional Medical Center in Hibbing, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
Law enforcement determined road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and that alcohol was not a factor. The driver also was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Hibbing Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and Hibbing Ambulance responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.