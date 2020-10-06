HIBBING – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash on Monday just south of the Mitchell Bridge on Highway 169 near Hibbing.

Steven A. Holt, 68, of Buhl, was traveling south on Highway 169, around 2 p.m. on Monday when the 2005 Harley he was riding left the roadway, crossed the median and came to rest in the north bound ditch, according to a report on the Minnesota State Patrol website.

Holt was transported to Fairview Range Regional Medical Center in Hibbing, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

Law enforcement determined road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and that alcohol was not a factor. The driver also was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Hibbing Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and Hibbing Ambulance responded to the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments