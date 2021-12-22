For decades the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have had Christmas toy drives trying to bring holiday cheer to local children and families. This year was no different at the club house of the Iron Range Charter in Eveleth.
Organizers say, “Thanks to Fearless leader “Sir” Jerand French The Great and Jason ‘his best and most handsome prospect, we made this happen.”
Many people and businesses donated toys and money this year and the club held the event Sunday, Dec. 19, with Santa Claus, cookies, and food at a local establishment. Approximately 200 kids took home 90 bikes and more as the club raised $10,000 in money and toy donations.
“A lot of happy children got to partake in the festivities after going to the club house and picking out toys and bicycles. This will be an annual tradition for years to come,” a club member said.
