ELY — Micah Perry smiles as she speaks about her 6-year-old son, Gnarr — a bright little boy with a contagious grin, adored by his five siblings, and full of fun.
He is also a child who has sometimes been misjudged and misunderstood by others — something not uncommon for a child who has autism.
But not so by his early childhood special education teacher Kelsey Borchert, who Perry, of Ely, said has always focused on what Gnarr can do rather than some of things he doesn’t do, like communicate with verbal words.
Gnarr, in fact, has accomplished something quite important to help other children with learning or developmental differences.
He and Borchert are the stars of this special story, Perry explained. It is because of their story that the Ely school will be outfitted with a custom-designed sensory space and equipment for special ed students throughout the community.
—-
When Gnarr was 18 months old, Perry, the mother of six, noticed her fifth child was not forming any words and took him to a pediatrician, whose advice was ultimately unhelpful.
As Gnarr continued not to meet developmental milestones for speech, Perry sought out another doctor, who this time told her “he could be autistic.”
“I was so naive,” Perry said, recalling how she felt rather helpless and alone and unsure of what to do. But the physician had given her the name of someone at the school to talk with, and Perry set up an appointment.
“The following week I was at the dentist's office,” she said, relaying how there she met another mother in the waiting room and they quickly bonded. “It was nice to meet someone so wonderful.”
When Perry showed up at the Ely school, she was surprised to be greeted by the very same woman — Kelsey Borchert.
“I saw it as a sign,” Perry said.
And it was, indeed, a sign of wonderful things to come.
Borchert helped Perry navigate the daunting world of learning about autism from day one. The teacher was there to support her the first time Perry heard the word “disabled” applied to her child. Borchert acknowledged Perry’s fears, provided her with resources, and relieved her worries that Gnarr didn’t have a voice, showing her that “communication didn’t mean talking all the time.”
“She gave me a lot of hope,” Perry said.
But, most significantly, Borchert connected with Gnarr.
“I had someone and Gnarr had someone.” Someone, she said, who truly understood.
With Borchert’s guidance, Garr has been thriving. “He loves going to her and he hates leaving her,” Perry said. “He loves his Kelsey.”
What makes Borchert so outstanding, Perry said, is the teacher’s compassion and willingness to go the extra mile. “She goes above and beyond,” putting in extra time and her own funds to assist her students.
During the height of the pandemic, when Perry said she couldn’t chance Gnarr landing in a hospital because of communication and behavior barriers, Borchert devised “lessons and videos for us” to use at home, she noted.
“She is more than a teacher. She has changed a lot of lives, and not just kids' lives, but the lives of families.”
Borchert, a mom of three, whose own mother was a special education teacher for 25 years, said she knew by age 10 or 11 that she wanted to follow in those footsteps. She is now in her seventh year working with special ed students from birth to age 7, previously serving as a preschool teacher.
Seeing children accomplish “little victories,” such as saying a word, putting on a jacket — those are the things that make the job so worthwhile, she said.
One of the ways Borchert has helped steer Perry along the road of being a mom to an autistic child has been introducing her to resources the teacher has found through dedicated research, Perry said.
One of those links was to Kate Swenson, a Minnesota mom of an autistic son, who co-founded The More Than Project in 2021, which serves other special needs parents and families. Swenson, a North Shore native, recently released her first book, “Forever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.”
Swenson’s story of caregiving for her son, Cooper, and the project’s online community, has been an immense source of inspiration and comfort, Perry said.
When she learned of the project’s More Than a Teacher Award, Perry immediately knew she wanted to nominate Borchert.
They were recently notified, Perry said, that Borchert was one of three teachers — chosen from hundreds of nominees across the country — to win the award.
It comes with a valuable prize — a specially designed sensory space, made possible by partners Fun & Function, a sensory toy and therapy product company for children with special needs, and The Spotlight Project, which provides employment to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The space is expected to be installed for the coming school year, Perry said.
“The space will be a game-changer,” assisting children with sensory processing needs, Borchert said. It will be an area where kids can “get the wiggles out or put wiggles into their body” depending on if they need to play or calm down and focus.
Fun & Function’s sensory rooms incorporate tactical, auditory and visual components such as bubble columns, musical squares, and movable parts, with many things to rock on, bounce on, step on, touch and squish and climb on. The spaces are filled with colors, textures and various types of lighting. They include things like bean bags, foam compression canoes, swings and slides.
The company has designed sensory spaces for places such as airports and ballparks.
The space will be “safe, clean and new,” Perry said. “It will be important to a lot of kids in this community.”
Children with autism and other special needs deserve to have such spaces that help with sensory issues so that “they can enjoy their lives like the rest of us,” she said, adding that it is her hope that more public places establish sensory areas.
Then, perhaps, moms like her will run into fewer people who stare or call her child names during a meltdown the youngster can not help. “People have no idea how hard we worked for those five minutes” of socially acceptable behavior.
But Perry knows that Borchert understands.
It is her wish, she said, for society “to be more like Kelsey.”
