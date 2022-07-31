ELY — Micah Perry smiles as she speaks about her 6-year-old son, Gnarr — a bright little boy with a contagious grin, adored by his five siblings, and full of fun.

He is also a child who has sometimes been misjudged and misunderstood by others — something not uncommon for a child who has autism.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments