More stories from the Early Settlement years

As white settlers arrived on the Iron Range in the late 1800s and early 1900s, life was often a challenge. The weather was one thing – and aren’t we glad today for furnaces, insulated buildings, indoor plumbing, new materials for winter outdoor wear, and much more that make our lives easier? Food was another challenge for those early settlers. Transportation was yet another. All of those things make us wonder how people ever survived.
Then, there were health issues. Even if there was available a doctor or nurse who understood what ailment a person suffered from, there might be little medical science could do about it. Things like stents and clot-busting drugs were decades away. Amazing surgeries and physical therapies might have been many a person’s wildest dream, but only a dream. We see all that has been achieved to keep us healthy and can only imagine what science will find next to help us.
One of the worst diseases for much of human history was smallpox. Easily spread by respiratory droplets from an infected person or clothing or bedding, around 35% of people who contracted smallpox died. Permanent scarring was common in survivors. Some people lost parts of ears or lips. The scarring on corneas left some people blind. First Nations people in the Americas had no immunity to this terrible disease which had not existed in the Western Hemisphere, and consequently an extremely high mortality rate occurred when Europeans carrying the disease arrived and came into contact with the Indigenous Peoples.
It is no wonder that scientists searched for a way to guard against smallpox. The smallpox vaccine was the first vaccine to be developed against an infectious disease. In the late 1700s a British doctor, Edward Jenner, showed how the relatively mild cowpox virus gave immunity against smallpox. In fact, the word “vaccine” is derived from the Latin word “vaccinae” meaning cow. However, it would be hundreds of years and many more scientific advances before a modern vaccination against smallpox would eradicate the disease.
A special edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune in September 1933 celebrated the town’s 40th Anniversary. At that time, there were still alive on the Iron Range some of the earliest settlers. The newspaper’s reporters interviewed some of these early citizens of Hibbing, so we can hear from those people what life was like when there were so many challenges to be faced in order to make this place a home.
---
Numbered among the area’s oldest residents are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Slattery of North Hibbing. Mrs. Slattery, then known as Ellen Boland, came to Hibbing 34 years ago, being the first person to arrive in the community directly from Ireland, having come from County Sligo. Upon her arrival, she made her home for the first few years with her sister, Mrs. William Danahy.
Thomas Slattery and Ellen Boland married 32 years ago in a quiet ceremony performed in Virginia. Thomas was a shovel runner for Mahoning and Oliver mining properties. The newlyweds settled in Hibbing and can tell many interesting tales about the early history of the area.
The smallpox epidemic of 1894 seems to have made the most vivid impression upon these early pioneers. With medical resources considerably limited and Dr. D.C. Rood, now of Duluth, the only physician in the community, the epidemic became widespread. Tales are told of how an individual, eager to reap the benefits of this newfound mining territory, journeyed to Hibbing from Missouri. He settled in living quarters in the Cox Block, was likely infected with the dreaded smallpox malady before he arrived here, and caused its spread among the local population.
The Slatterys recall that when people contracted smallpox, they were often so ill that nothing made them feel better. No type of food or heat or cool water brought any relief. So many people suffered that it seemed like the entire community would die. Many people did die, but finally the epidemic waned. Those still alive never forgot the misery of that time.
Aside from the daily routine of trying to gain a livelihood in somewhat limited surroundings, these hardy pioneers also enjoyed considerable social life. One of the chief social centers was the Power-Simpson Lumber Camp, where groups of young people would gather unceremoniously to participate in an evening of dancing and merriment. Shy lumberjacks, well-nigh exhausted after a day’s labor in surrounding forests, were dragged from their bunks to trip the light fantastic with village belles to the strains of a well-worn violin played by some aspiring violinist from the camp. Mike Somers, then the cook for the camp, would oblige the guests with a wholesome meal at the conclusion of the evening.
In those early days, boardinghouses owned by Patrick Slattery and J.J. Stewart on North Street in Hibbing served meals to employees of mining concerns. If all the boardinghouses were full, men might be just renting a space above a store or living in a lean-to shed, so getting a good meal at a nearby boardinghouse was important. This was true in other early Iron Range communities too, where many men came to work but found few places to live.
Dennis Haley held the distinction of owning the first log cabin to be constructed in Hibbing. An extended period of time was required before the necessary logs were gathered for construction, so he lived in a tent. William Danahy was the owner of the first home in Hibbing built from lumber.
Pine Street was the first street to be platted and consisted of board sidewalks formed from pieces of board side by side and a dim torch light at each end of the street.
Washing was a problem for all early Iron Rangers when towns were just being organized. There was often a long walk to a central pump to obtain the necessary water and nothing to iron with but crude flat irons heated over crude stoves. Mrs. Slattery relates having to walk through thick brush from what is now Lincoln Street all the way to Washington Street for a single pail of water.
Prior to 1895, it was necessary to journey to Duluth to have a tooth extracted or to receive any of the necessary dental attentions. However, in 1895 Dr. Jewett opened a dental practice in Hibbing. He remained a few years and then was followed by Dr. Dryden who established a prosperous practice in the village.
Another problem confronting the growing communities was fire protection. To this end, in Hibbing a volunteer fire department composed of Peter McHardy, Patrick Slattery, Mike Gleason, Jim Courtney, and Joe Wakely and others organized themselves. Recollections of this venture have furnished no end of humorous tales, although the group’s purpose was a serious one.
Each fireman was paid a dollar for every fire he attended. Therefore, the very smallest wisp of smoke or smell of burning brought firemen hurrying from all sections of town. During its earliest existence, firemen pulled the wagons. After a few years, this method was supplanted by having horses pull the crudely created equipment. The arrival of the current chief of the fire department, Charles McIllhargey, marked the formation of the first regular fire department. Modern equipment has been purchased in recent years and the firemen receive regular training.
Like other Iron Range towns, Hibbing was a melting pot of races. The early days saw many people of Finnish, Irish, Italian, and Scandinavian nationalities come to town. In due time, there came people from Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, England, and many other European areas also. The Slatterys remember having neighbors of several different backgrounds and learning to speak a few words of these different languages. Everyone tried their best, they recall, to learn how to speak English.
Another early-arriving settler was Mrs. A.C. McArthur who came to Hibbing in the spring of 1893 in a wagon on the old tote road by way of Chisholm and Mountain Iron.
At the time she arrived, there were about a half dozen other women in the village. That first summer, Mrs. McArthur and her husband lived in a tent near the first well which was situated at the extreme north end of the village.
“There were only one or two buildings in the village then,” Mrs. McArthur said. “One of those was a log cabin owned by the “Peerless Queen’ whose name was Reynolds and the other was a building owned by Mrs. York.” (I wish I knew what the nickname Peerless Queen refers to, but I have not yet found an answer to that.)
In the fall, the McArthurs were glad to move into a house. It was located on what was later named Pine Street and above First Avenue. Mr. McArthur was the first barber in the village with his shop located near their house. Mrs. Ed Champion lived across the street from the McArthurs and Mrs. Brown and Mrs. John McHale were the other women living in the village at this time.
Dances were held at the Oliver camps and lumberjacks would come in from the woods for the big event. Mr. McArthur, who was a violinist, played for many of these affairs. At one such event held at the Cowpinger Hotel, Mrs. McArthur recalls, two factions were present and not very friendly. A lively scene ensued for a few minutes. Then, out went the lights. When the lights were turned back on, it was revealed that a mule had been brought into the dance hall! The animal was led back out and the dance went on.
Mrs. McArthur also took part in the Ladies Aid suppers. She and the few other ladies of the village carried chairs, dishes, tables, and all other necessities besides the food through the snow to an empty building that had been used by Frank Hibbing as an office. In spite of the many difficulties endured, the first dinner was successful and would be followed by more. The men helped with preparing the food and Duff Campbell donated all the beans for the first dinner, it is remembered. That first dinner was a special night, Mrs. McArthur points out, because it brought together the people who needed to get to know each other in order to build this new town.
