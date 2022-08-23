BUHL — A partnership between the City of Buhl and North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) is paving the way for two additional homes to be built in Buhl.

Last week the Buhl City Council, during its regular meeting, granted a request from NSLCHFH to transfer lot three, four, five and six of Block two for future housing development.

