BUHL — A partnership between the City of Buhl and North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) is paving the way for two additional homes to be built in Buhl.
Last week the Buhl City Council, during its regular meeting, granted a request from NSLCHFH to transfer lot three, four, five and six of Block two for future housing development.
NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson said lots donated by the city along with lots donated by the First National Bank of Buhl are the future homes for two families, both to be built on 75 foot lots.
Thompson said there is no definite timeline established for the project.
“Future plans are to be built in 2024 or soon thereafter as our family selection and planning processes allow,” Thompson said in an email on Monday.
Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze pointed out the benefits of the partnership between the city and NSLCHFH.
“Affordable housing in St. Louis County is badly needed, additionally, the city will benefit from tax base and additional utility customers,” Pervenanze wrote.
A resolution authorizing the conveyance of real estate from the City of Buhl to North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity passed in a 4 to 1 vote with City Councilor Brandin Carter opposing.
Since 1995, NSLCHFH has connected with the community to help 111 families in 15 communities into homes, according to Thompson. A minimum of 200 hours of “sweat equity” hours are required per each adult 18 and older in a partnering family, and the new homeowner has a mortgage payment and must also pay property taxes.
NSLCHFH is building two homes in Buhl this year, and already has its 2023 construction season planned out. More information is available online at nslchfh.org.
The council also took up the following other matters.
• Awarded a bid to 2 EZ, Inc. dba Jola and Sopp Excavating in the amount of $286,130 for the base bid on the Damian Addition Phase III project for the base bid: Franklin/Burnett. Carter voted no.
• Approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Board for $100 for food and beverages for the 2022 Beach Blast celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 23, at Stubler Beach in Buhl. The event includes games, swimming, prizes and food.
• Scheduled budget meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15 at City Hall. Scheduled a Truth in Taxation Public meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at City Hall, and scheduled certification of 2022 final property tax levy and budget at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at City Hall.
• Canvassed the 2022 Primary Election results.
• Observed a moment of silence in honor of State Senator David Tomassoni.
• Approved an annual heatshare agreement between the city and Salvation Army. The agreement helps promote resources for those who may need assistance with utility bills, and there is no cost to the city, noted City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze. The agreement also allows the city to coordinate with the Salvation Army for those who receive assistance, he noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.