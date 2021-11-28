CHISHOLM – A bluegrass band with a following across the United States and beyond is set to perform a free concert in Chisholm.
Monroe Crossing is performing A Bluegrass Christmas at 7 p.m. Friday at Chisholm Baptist Church in Chisholm.
This is the 21st year since the band was formed, and members of the group say they’re looking forward to performing again, coming off of a 15-month delay due to COVID.
“It’s going to be good to get out there and do those Christmas shows again,” said Matt Thompson, who is the emcee for the concert and is also a mandolin player for the five-piece bluegrass band.
The Rev. Dan Erickson, Head pastor at Chisholm Baptist said this is about the third time Monroe Crossing has performed at the church.
“They’re an outstanding bluegrass band and they’ve become really popular especially throughout Minnesota,” Erickson said.
Thompson said the group has played in Europe three times, and has also performed in South Korea, and in the United States has performed at Carnegie Hall a couple of times and in Branson, Missouri. In January, they take to the ocean, performing as entertainment on cruise ships.
Erickson said reviews from the group’s past performances were outstanding.
“Such a great response from the community, and the people were just very pleased by the concert,” Ericksons said.
“We do some original Chrismtas songs, Christmas songs from the world of bluegrass, classic Christmas songs, and pop culture Christmas songs,” he said.
Members include Derek Johnson, guitar; Mark Anderson, Bass; Lisa Suglie, fiddle; and one to four banjo players.
One example of pop culture Christmas is Perry Como’s, “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays.”
During the second half of their performance, Thompson said Monroe Crossing takes requests from the audience, adding it’s usually a mix of Christmas and “regular songs.”
Aside from its holiday collection, Monroe Crossing performs music from a variety of genres, including original music, bluegrass standards, and popular songs,“At Last!” by Etta James, “My Girl” by The Temptations, and “Purple Rain” by Prince, among others.
Thompson said the group signs around a single microphone, much like bands did in the early days of Bluegrass in the 40s.
He said the show is appropriate for the entire family.
There is no admission charge for A Bluegrass Christmas.
A free will offering will be accepted to help the band defer expenses.
