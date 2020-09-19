Model T Time

Members of the Great Northern Model T Club took their classic rides to the Minnesota Discovery Center Thursday evening as part of the clubs cruise through the region. The early Fords were made between 1908 and 1927 with about 15 million rolling off the assembly line. The Great Northern Model T club hosts cruises each summer for owners of the cars to enjoy.

 MARK SAUER

