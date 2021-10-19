VIRGINIA — Another option is now available on the east end of the Iron Range for small animal owners seeking veterinary services for their pets.
Molly Feiro, DVM, opened Iron Pine Veterinary Services back in August, and is now serving clients with dogs, cats, and other small animals including most exotic species, on the east end of the Iron Range.
Feiro said she decided to open the mobile veterinary service to meet a need in the area.
A 2008 graduate of HIbbing High School, Feiro attended the University of Minnesota, and went on to study veterinary medicine in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For nearly five years she worked as a veterinarian at Mesaba Animal Hospital, alongside David Kalinowski, DVM, owner of the facility located in Hibbing. Prior to that, she worked as an intern for four years there.
Feiro said she was looking for a different option in her career, and recalled while working at Mesaba clients there had inquired about a mobile service.
“I thought it was a service that could benefit people who couldn’t get a pet in, or maybe they are homebound in a less stressful environment for them and their pets,” Feiro said.
The general service area for Iron Pine Veterinary Service is east of Mountain Iron, or a 20-mile radius from Mesaba Animal Hospital, per an agreement in place with Mesabi Animal Hospital.
Its mission is, “To nurture a strong veterinary-client-patient relationship in order to provide compassionate, individualized care,” according to information found on its website.
Feiro said since opening, her service has received referrals from Kalinowski, and the Critter Care Veterinary Clinic in Virginia for clients in her service area that they weren’t able to get in.
“All of the vets are so swamped,” Feiro said.
Trevor Elg, a veterinary technician with Iron Pine Veterinary Clinic, said the reception from clients has been positive, with people appearing to appreciate the services offered for various reasons.
Northern Pine caters specifically to small animals and exotics, treating minor illnesses, routine exams and vaccinations, and also conducts euthenasia — right at the owner’s home.
There are limits to what the service provides.
“We do not offer surgeries, dental, or X-rays,” Elg said.
Iron Pine Veterinary Service is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and has extended hours from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
For more information, you can call 218-780-8049.
