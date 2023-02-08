Changes proposed for Highway 169 corridor

This is one of two roundabouts being proposed by MnDOT along the Highway 169 corridor to increase safety there.

 Courtesy of MnDot

CHISHOLM—Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) presented proposals to enhance safety along the Trunk Highway 169 Corridor outside of Chisholm at a public meeting last week at Minnesota Discovery Center.

The agency is currently wrapping up a study of the corridor that started in August 2022. Since that time MnDot has held nine meetings to gather needs along the corridor, get input on alternatives, and ultimately present the final intersection control type that was presented last week, according to Alex Peritz, Project Manager.

