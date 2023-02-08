CHISHOLM—Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) presented proposals to enhance safety along the Trunk Highway 169 Corridor outside of Chisholm at a public meeting last week at Minnesota Discovery Center.
The agency is currently wrapping up a study of the corridor that started in August 2022. Since that time MnDot has held nine meetings to gather needs along the corridor, get input on alternatives, and ultimately present the final intersection control type that was presented last week, according to Alex Peritz, Project Manager.
“Our traffic analysis confirmed that we are seeing safety issues at all the intersections along the corridor with the County Road 67 (east entrance) intersection having the most significant crash history including fatalities,” Peritz said in an email. “Additionally, we received a lot of feedback about the new Redhead Mountain Bike Park and the need for people to cross TH 169 in a non-motorized fashion. We also heard that safety is the most important issue for the public along this corridor.”
The proposal involves creating two, single lane roundabouts, one at Hwy. 169 and Iron World Rd. and the other at Hwy. 169 and and Southeast Fourth Ave., and a right-in, right out at Hwy. 169 and West Dr.
“The intersection controls that ultimately were selected through the study process will increase safety at these intersections and provide the much needed mobility for all users,” Peritz said.
As far as next steps, Peritz said MnDot and St. Louis County will be looking into funding opportunities to be able to get a construction project programmed.
“This may result in a phased approach to implement these changes,” Peritz said. “Our typical plan development process usually takes approximately four years to work through acquiring permits, acquiring right-of-way, and developing the plans and specifications. So, once we are able to acquire funding we are looking at a few years before we could start construction.”
Cost estimates right now range from $3 million to $5 million apiece in 2022 dollars, according to Peritz.
“These costs could differ depending on what inflation does in the next few years,” he added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.