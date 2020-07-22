DULUTH — A detour is now in place for the intersection of Hwy 65 and Hwy 169 in Nashwauk. The detour runs on Cty. Rd. 86 to the east entrance of Nashwauk. Pavement removals and construction of new turn lanes in the Highway 169 median have closed the crossover from Highway 65 to northbound Highway 169. This work is a part of intersection improvements for increased safety.
•••
MnDOT contractors began a two-year project on Hwy 37 in Gilbert and the town of Fayal on July 20. Construction season 2020 work will consist of pavement mill and overlay and turn and bypass lane construction on Hwy 37 between Hwy 53 and Gilbert. In Gilbert, bituminous resurfacing, sidewalk replacement, curb and gutter replacement, utility and lighting improvements between Kansas Avenue and Virginia Avenue and between Indiana Avenue and Dakota Avenue will take place.
Initial traffic impacts will be flagging and lane switches. Between Highway 53 and Gilbert, traffic will encounter flaggers as work occurs on new turn and bypass lanes and the mill and overlay. In the City of Gilbert, traffic will become single lane in both directions and moved to the eastbound lanes between Michigan Avenue and Highway 135. Traffic will become single lane in both directions and moved to the eastbound lanes between Kansas and Nebraska Avenues.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
•••
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
