01022022.Rosiemittens.jpg

Brennen Clark assists Rosie Marino, aka “The Mitten Lady,” load up donations of mittens that she knitted. Clark also helped tag and pack the mittens.

 Photo submitted with permission by Brennen Clark's parents

CHISHOLM—For five decades a Chisholm woman has been using her talent for knitting to help keep others protected from the cold.

Rosie Marino, who has become known to many as the “Mitten Lady” said she started knitting mittens for others 50 years ago through the Chisholm Jaycees Mitten Project, headed up by Kathy Gregorich.

