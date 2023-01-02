CHISHOLM—For five decades a Chisholm woman has been using her talent for knitting to help keep others protected from the cold.
Rosie Marino, who has become known to many as the “Mitten Lady” said she started knitting mittens for others 50 years ago through the Chisholm Jaycees Mitten Project, headed up by Kathy Gregorich.
“When they gave it up, I continued it,” Marino recalled. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years, where has the time gone?”
This year Gregorich’s grandson, Brennen Clark, volunteered his time to help Marino out with tagging, bagging the mittens and scarves she knitted. The two then loading the bags of knitted items into a vehicle ready for Marino’s son-in-law Justin Bakkethun to deliver to the various donation outlets.
Marino, who has experienced her own health concerns in the past five years, said she’s inspired to continue the mitten project out of her concern for others. She said all of the pairs of mittens and scarves she donates are individually wrapped to prevent the spread of COVID.
She said plans to continue as long as she’s able.
“I love it, I love keeping my hands busy; especially when sitting for doctor appointments,” Marino said.
Marino said the knitting helps calm her nerves while waiting to be seen at her appointments.
Destinations for Marino’s donations include the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the Ronald McDonald House, the Chemotherapy and Radiation Unit in Hibbing, the emergency room in Hibbing, Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary in Chisholm, Washington Elementary and Greenhaven Elementary Schools in Hibbing and other places.
Marino provides the talent to knit for others, but she credits the success of her mitten project to the support of the community, and donations made to keep it going.
“Like everything else, the cost of yarn is going up with inflation,” Marino said.
Donations to The Mitten Project may be sent to: Rosie Marino c/o Mitten Project 812 N.E. First Ave., Chisholm, MN 55719.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.