CHISHOLM — An American flag now flies in the lineup of its state counterparts where the flag representing the state of Mississippi once flew on the Bridge of Peace in Chisholm.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad briefly spoke on the matter during an online city council meeting on Wednesday. Folstad said that an American flag has been hung on the pole that once contained the Mississippi flag, and will hold the spot until Mississippi lawmakers decide on a new state flag design. He noted the American flag is in a lit area of the bridge, complying with etiquette.
Earlier this week, Folstad told the Tribune Press that a Chisholm citizen reached out to his department with a request the flag be taken down. Folstad said the request was initially denied, because the Mississippi flag was still considered a “legal flag” at the time of the request, and met the requirements to be flown with the other state flags on the bridge. What ultimately led to the city ordering its removal, Folstad said, was when it lost legal status after Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeds signed a bill on June 30 ordering a new flag that didn’t bear symbols of the Confederacy.
“The city of Chisholm takes no political stances,” Folstad told the Tribune Press.
Reeds ordered all of Mississippi’s current flags to be retired within 15 days from the June 30 signing, while Mississippi lawmakers are currently in the process of designing a new flag.
Elected officials in Chisholm also confirmed the decision to remove the flag was out of compliance with the bill passed in Mississippi to retire their state flag and state mandate to remove the flags within 15 days.
“It is what it is,” Chisholm Mayor John Champa told the Tribune Press earlier this week. “Mississippi made the decision, and we’ll honor their decision.”
Champa echoed that sentiment again at the council meeting Wednesday.
Council President Tracy Campbell earlier this week agreed the city should follow the order from Mississippi’s governor to remove the flag.
“The right thing for us is to take the flag down until they come up with a new one,” Campbell wrote in an email to the Tribune Press.
The flag in question consists of three equal horizontal tribands of blue, white and red, with the canton of the Confederate battle flag. Mississippi state lawmakers have proposed new flag designs omitting the Confederate symbols, a movement that gained momentum after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Mississippi flag was the only state banner left in the country with the overt Confederate symbol, according to The New York Times.
Six other U.S. state flags share notable elements of the Confederacy’s national and battle flags: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, according to the Denver Post.
