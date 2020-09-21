Missionaries join Iron Range community in Virginia

VIRGINIA — When Michigan native Sophia Gaves learned she would spend the school year in northern Minnesota “to pursue God’s work,” she was overcome with emotion.
“I cried for a week,” said the 25-year-old. “I was so overjoyed.”
Fellow missionary educators Lucy Philbin, 22, and Hannah Barth, 23, were jubilant, also, to serve in a brand-new community.
The three women are among 12 young people chosen this year to serve with Teach for Christ, a Twin Cities-based volunteer ministry that sends Catholic missionaries to assist in the classrooms of Catholic schools and in the local communities.
Missionaries are trained and not required to have any teaching experience.
The program, which serves schools in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, expanded this year to include the Archdiocese of Duluth. That opened up an opportunity to host missionaries at Marquette Catholic School in Virginia and the parish of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Marquette’s three missionaries are the only participants serving outside the metro area.
Teach for Christ leaders put in a year of service and help teachers in classrooms in whatever ways needed.
“It takes courage and boldness” to uproot for a year, said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit.
But the three young women said they are looking forward to growing and rooting themselves in the Iron Range community.
Barth is from Maryland and Philbin from Duluth, although she most recently attended college in Kansas.
While the parish and school will benefit from the missionaries’ work, Moravitz said he expects something else will happen. The priest beams and, in true Father Brandon fashion, says with great enthusiasm that this experience “is going to change their whole lives.”
The women, who arrived shortly before school started, have spent the past few weeks familiarizing themselves with the area and working in the elementary school classrooms as mentors, tutors and teachers’ assistants.
Part of being a successful missionary is developing an understanding of the people being served, Moravitz noted.
The missionaries have been doing just that — getting to know the school and parish family and immersing themselves into Iron Range culture.
They are staying at a parishioner’s lake home in Ely Lake. It’s a retreat-like setting, Moravitz said. “We are a people who love the lake,” and the ladies were treated to a pontoon excursion shortly after moving in.
The priest and parish staff had been searching for a place for the women to stay for six months, and within 48 hours of their arrival, the home became available. “God provides,” said the priest.
Philbin said she is an outdoorsy person, and the area’s lakes, trails and ski hills offer “all the stuff I love.” The theology major, who is marrying next year, said she will potentially stay on the Range.
In the meantime, “I’m making the most of the time we have, investing in relationships and growing in faith this year. This is an opportunity for growth.”
Gaves agreed.
“I’m looking forward to growing in this community and getting to know everybody and the quirks about the town.”
Virginia, she said, is reminiscent of her small Michigan hometown. “It’s cute and quaint. Everyone has been welcoming and gracious. It’s like Southern hospitality mixed with Minnesota nice.”
Barth, who is in her second year with Teach for Christ, spent last year at an elementary school in the Twin Cities. When schools closed in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her role with the organization became even more important.
She went from providing extra support in the classroom to helping both teachers and students adjust to distance learning, particularly in the area of navigating technology.
The three women said they were unsure if the program would continue this school year because of the coronavirus, but the dozen Teach for Christ missionaries were all placed in schools to assist either in-person or virtually.
The program, founded by Richard Vigilante in 2017, aims to impact schools both spiritually and educationally. Vigilante had envisioned the program for many years and started it after his retirement.
“He has a heart for Catholic education,” Moravitz said.
According to the Teach for Christ website, the program helps schools “do more with less.” Missionary educators “free up teachers from the repetitive tasks of the classroom so they can spend more time planning, evaluating and teaching the students.” Additionally, they “free up financial resources so the school can spend it in other areas of need — books, technology, sports programs.”
The three women serving in Virginia said they believe God has future plans for them, but for now, they are focused on putting all their energy into the year ahead.
They agreed that the church and school communities have embraced them with open arms.
“You haven’t seen anything yet,” Moravitz said with a smile.
Barth said she is certain, already, that “lasting friendships” will come from this year of service. Twenty years down the road, she is sure the women will still be exchanging Christmas cards with the families they met at Marquette and Holy Spirit.
