HIBBING/CHISHOLM—Miss Minnesota 2022 Rachel Evangelisto made stops at Hibbing High School and Chisholm High School on Friday.
Evangelisto, now of Minneapolis, said the one-hour presentations were the final of a two-week tour of schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrating culture and driving diversity.
“I’m really honored to be here,” she told students after extending a greeting in native language.
In her presentation Evangelisto covered a wide range of topics, including culture and diversity, how she empowered herself while pursuing her dream of being crowned Miss Minnesota and being accepted into law school, and the work she is doing as an Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) Guardian ad Litem for the ICWA Division of Minnesota. She also taught the students some Kung Fu self-defense techniques (part of her talent for pageant competition).
Originally from Rapid City, S.D., Evangelisto is the 86th Miss Minnesota and has the distinction of being the first Indigenous woman to hold that title. She is also the first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Winona in its lengthy history. She is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris, with a degree in Political Science and an emphasis on Law and is set to start law school this fall at the Mitchell Hamlin School of Law in St. Paul.
Chaz Wagner, Indian Education Home School Liaison for the Hibbing School District and Chisholm School District coordinated the visit and said he was impressed by Evangelisto’s presentation, the way she was able to connect with students, and how many topics she covered.
“It exceeded my expectations—it was fantastic,” Wagner said on Friday.
Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora described the presentation as “engaging and inspiring.”
“Her message of inclusivity and being proud of your heritage resonated with our students,” Seykora said in an email.
Half Italian and half Lakota/Dakota, Evangelisto said she wasn’t connected with her culture when growing up. As a student at the University of Minnesota Morris, she said she met people who helped her make that connection, and at 18 she enrolled in the Standing Rock Tribe.
Evangelisto told how she’s experienced racism and used those experiences to turn “pain into power” and engage in dialogue.
In her travels as Miss Minnesota Evangelisto said she wears traditional native clothing such as a ribbon skirt and beaded ear rings to represent her culture as she wore on Friday.
“Take time to honor your ancestors and your culture every day,” she told students.
She also shared with students her personal struggles and how she learned from rejection and losses.
“It’s OK to lose and fail, but it’s not OK to let that define you,” she told students.
Evangelisto explained she prefers the term Indigenous as it refers to all tribal nations, and that they existed before the borders for countries such as the United States and Canada came into existence.
“There are 574 Federally recognized tribes, 200 non-federally recognized (state tribes),” Evangelista said. In Minnesota, she noted there are 11 tribal nations.
She encouraged students if they wanted to learn about someone from a tribal nation to say, “tell me about yourself and your history.”
One of the startling statistics Evangelisto shared is that in Minnesota, Native American children make up 26 % of the child protection and foster care cases, even though they are less than 1.7 percent of the population.
After fielding a few questions from students, Evangelisto graciously posed with some of them for some photos.
