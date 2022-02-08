Minntac pellet production slowed by structure collapse

As Steve Bonach looked over the collapse of an iron ore pellet conveyor structure at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron on Monday morning, he was sickened.
“It's sickening just looking at it,” Bonach, United Steelworkers Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine said. “It really is. But things happen and we'll get through it.”
A “house” on the head end of the structure collapsed onto the pellet stockpile below it Saturday morning between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. as the conveyor structure was transporting pellets, Bonach said.
Plans were already in place to fix the structure, Bonach said.
The area had been cordoned off and was off-limits to workers, he said.
Nobody was injured in the collapse.
“It was all blocked off,” Bonach said. “They were in the process of shoring up the structure to the “A” frame. Part of the head end of the 043 (belt) collapsed and nobody knows why.”
The conveyor system transports iron ore pellets from Minntac's Step I & II agglomerator to an outside stockpile.
Minntac's agglomerator Lines 3, 4 and 5, which feed iron ore pellets onto the conveyor system, are shut down as a result of the collapse, Bonach said.
Lines 6 & 7, which are newer pellet-making lines in a separate Step III agglomerator building, are still operating.
But the collapse has, for now, put a crimp in the taconite plant's iron ore pellet production.
“Line 5 was due for a major (maintenance repair),” Bonach said. “They're moving that up now. They're idling Lines 3 and 4 because they need the heat in the building. They want to do the Line 5 major, but they want to run Lines 3 and 4 with a temporary conveyor to be able to run it (pellets) out of the building.”
The Mine Safety and Health Administration and St. Louis County Mine Inspector are investigating the incident.
Another structural failure on a different portion of the gallery occurred about 12 days ago, according to Bonach.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite facility.
It began producing iron ore pellets in 1967 and today employs about 1,300 hourly workers.
“First and foremost, we are thankful that no one was hurt,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, whose district includes Minntac said. “The Minntac facility is critical to our region, the state and the U.S. steel industry. As a delegation, we will rally behind the facility and provide assistance as we are able to get them back to full production as soon as possible.”
United States Steel Corp. did not reply to emails for comment on Monday.
The company on Saturday issued a statement:
“Today at Minntac we had a structural failure on the conveyor system. We are investigating the cause and developing plans for repair. The area was cordoned off at the time of the incident, so there was no one in the area. There was no danger to personnel at any time, and there were no injuries. At this time, we do not anticipate impact to our customers or supply chain.”
As of Monday, there was no information on potential layoffs, Bonach said.
“The crusher and concentrator are running right now and they will keep running the pit,” Bonach said. “There's no word on layoffs. We're hoping we can absorb everybody into this major and the maintenance people with clean up (of the collapse. Hopefully, we'll avoid a layoff.”
With the Great Lakes shipping season idle for winter, most of the iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are stockpiled at docks and the plants.
“They said it's not going to affect the customers on the product side,” Bonach said. “We're filling up the docks right now. If there's any good that comes out of it, it's a good time for it to happen. Hopefully, we'll weather this storm and it won't affect anyone's employment.”
