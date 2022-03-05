Minntac Mine re-starts idled pellet lines

Two of the three iron ore pellet production lines idled at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine as a result of a conveyor structure collapse, are turning out pellets again.
Lines 3 and 4 at Minntac Mine's Step I & II agglomerator are sending iron ore pellets down a temporary conveyor, Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers Local 1938 president said.
“It's definitely good to see something coming out of there,” Bonach said. “I think everybody's happy.”
The two pellet-making lines, along with Line 5, were idled Feb. 5 following the iron ore pellet conveyor structure collapse.
Since then, the collapsed conveyor structure has been demolished and a new temporary conveyor that carries iron ore pellets to a stacking conveyor, has been erected to transport iron ore pellets, Bonach said.
For now, the pellets are being hauled by production truck from the newly-built conveyor system to a pellet stockpile at the nearby Step III agglomerator, he said.
Line 5 remains idled for previously-scheduled major maintenance repair work that was moved up after the conveyor structure collapse.
“There were no layoffs,” Bonach said. “Every other building and the mine is running. They want the docks filled up.”
The month-long idling of the lines is expected to cut into Minntac's 2022 production of iron ore pellets.
Along with an announced May 1 idling of Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.'s Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, northeastern Minnesota iron ore pellet production will likely take a dip in 2022 from earlier forecasts.
Estimates were that northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants would produce about 38.6 million tons of iron ore pellets in 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
Combined with Northshore's announced idling, it's now forecast that the six plants will produce about 36.2 million tons of iron ore pellets in 2022, down about 2.4 million tons from the initial forecast.
A Northshore Mining Co. idling from May until fall, could reduce Northshore's 2022 production to about 3.2 million tons from an earlier estimate of 4.8 million tons, according to the minerals tax office.
Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron is North America's largest taconite plant.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel.
