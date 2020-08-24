IRON RANGE - A Cambridge, Minn. man is in critical condition after an ATV crash near Babbitt over the weekend.

Joseph Ward Meyer, 53, was traveling northbound on Pulkinen Road when his ATV went off course into a ditch and struck a tree, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Meyer was transported to Essentia Health in Virginia before being moved to a Duluth hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident at about 6:47 p.m. Saturday on Pulkinen Road, about 10 miles northwest of Babbitt.

The Babbitt Police Department and Virginia Ambulance responded to the scene. No further details were available.

