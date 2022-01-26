ELY — Vermilion Community College could soon have a renovated classroom building if Gov. Tim Walz’s $2.7 billion 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan state bonding proposal is approved by the Legislature.
VCC Interim Provost Chris Koivisto said the $3.019 million project will be a “huge leap’’ in technology and physical improvements for the building built in 1971. “It’s a pretty dated space.’’
The VCC project would renovate six classrooms, creating flexible adaptive learning environments and increasing technological capabilities, according to the Minnesota State Bonding Book.
At the same time two sets of heavily used restrooms would be brought into ADA compliance, adjacent corridors and lobby areas would be updated, the classroom building’s roof would be replaced and an identifiable entry to that area would be created within existing space.
The request was first put in before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Koivisto said, and the new interactive nature of the classrooms and WIFI capabilities are now even more important.
Updating the entire space will improve heating and cooling, along with roofing and insulation. The changes will help when more fresh air is brought in to improve air quality, he said.
---
The VCC project is just a small portion of what Minnesota State is asking for in its capital and asset preservation needs, said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
The top priority is $150 million for asset preservation (maintenance) for nearly 100 campus projects across the state. Minnesota State is also asking for $142.9 million for 20 major, campus-specific capital projects throughout the system and its nearly 350,000 students.
In Walz’s plan, “the governor has given us almost all we asked for,’’ Malhotra said during a Zoom meeting last week. That includes all of the capital bonding projects and $118 million of the $150 million Minnesota State is seeking for asset preservation (maintenance) of existing buildings.
The chancellor added that Minnesota State got only about half of what it had asked for in the 2021 biennial budget. MS is now “asking for the other half that we didn’t get last time.’’
Minnesota State will also be making a $60 million supplemental budget request to help keep higher education affordable, MS Trustee Roger Moe said, “which we think is very important, especially during and following this pandemic.’’
Malhotra said a tuition freeze for the upcoming year would account for about $25 million of the $60 million supplemental request. “Affordability, in particular, is a very top priority for us.’’
---
Regarding asset preservation (maintenance), Malhotra said the state has made a lot of investment in the MS colleges and universities.
“We want to make sure we continue to make those buildings effective,’’ he said because deferred maintenance is getting severe and currently stands at about $1 billion. If nothing is done, he added, it will balloon to about $2 billion over the next 10 years.
Three asset preservation and replacement projects (one each) are included at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, VCC and Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids. A roof project at Mesabi Range is expected to cost $876,000, a roof project at VCC comes in at $927,000 and a heating, ventilation and cooling project is estimated at $1.5 million.
---
Malhotra said MS needs the state of Minnesota’s help in 2022.
“We’re the largest education provider in the state and also the most diverse,’’ he said. “Because of the long term trends and needs and because of the pandemic, our colleges and universities are facing a significant need for support and resources from the Legislature in the upcoming year.’’
Considering Minnesota’s $7.7 billion surplus, “The 2022 legislative session presents a unique opportunity to the governor, to the Legislature and indeed to the state to make substantial investments in higher education,’’ Malhotra said. “These investments will have a direct impact on the ability of our colleges and universities to continue to provide exceptional education in an affordable manner to our students.’’ At the same time, the funding requested will provide Minnesota with the talent it needs and the workforce it needs, he added.
As the state comes out of the pandemic and transitions into opening up the economy, “we are beset by tremendous workforce shortages,’’ especially in the health care sector, said Malhotra. “We want to work with the governor's office and the Legislature and business and industry at the local level and at the state level. We want to make sure we are part of the solution. We want to make sure that our universities and our colleges are prepared to meet this challenge on behalf of the state and provide the needed workforce.”
Shortages in the workforce are not just limited to the healthcare sector, the chancellor said. “We find that in manufacturing too, particularly on the Range.’’ In the Enterprise Minnesota “State of Manufacturing’’ survey, manufacturers identified the shortage of qualified workers as their top concern for the upcoming year, he added.
---
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also put a lot of strain on capacity in the MS colleges and universities, Malhotra stated, and faculty, staff and students have done a remarkable job adapting.
In the supplemental budget request, a $30 million portion will help “campus responsiveness and stabilization.’’ Malhotra said additional COVID-19 mitigation and safety protocols have to be put in place and inflation caused by the pandemic has to be accounted for.
The remaining $5 million of the $60 million supplemental budget request will provide supporting students who come from marginalized communities. The three aspects of that include mental health support; funds for housing and food insecurity; and increasing the capacity of career technical education programs.
Overall, “we want to make sure our colleges and universities are on a sustainable path,’’ Malhotra said, both programmatically and financially. “That is our priority.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.