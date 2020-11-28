Record daily death totals from COVID-19 were reported in Minnesota and St. Louis County on Friday, crossing triple digits across the state for the first time, with more than 1,000 residents lost to the virus this month alone.
In St. Louis County, seven people were among the 101 statewide deaths reported, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s in the regional count. One person in their 20s from Hennepin County was the youngest victim included in the death toll, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
After a break on Thanksgiving, health officials on Friday released data from Wednesday. The MDH plans to release statistics on Saturday for two days at once, Thursday and Friday.
“Thanksgiving weekend is a sad time to have to report a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, in a statement. “This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development. For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern.”
November marked the state’s worst month since the coronavirus pandemic first hit the state in March, leading to record case growth, deaths and hospitalizations that pushed the boundaries of the health care system in metro and rural areas.
The MDH reported 5,704 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and 213 located in St. Louis County. The record of fatalities comes a day after the state on Tuesday matched its previous high of 72 deaths.
Health officials warned Minnesotans about gathering together for the Thanksgiving holiday, expressing concern over spreading the virus among family members, especially from those who were asymptomatic.
“This Thanksgiving, many Minnesotans set their holiday table smaller than they normally do. Many chose to do so to protect their family from the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Tim Walz, in a statement. “But for the more than 3,000 families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, it wasn’t a choice. Those chairs will always remain empty.”
He continued: “As we hit this somber milestone, we owe those families a promise. We must promise them that their loved ones did not die in vain. We must honor them by fighting this virus at every turn. We must redouble our efforts to protect one another.”
While daily infection rates have shown improvement from the record 7,877 set on Nov. 19, health officials aren’t ready to declare Minnesota over the hump from a peak. New hospitalizations were in the 300 range for the second straight day, per Wednesday’s report, and remained high at 277 in numbers released Friday.
One trend that’s pointing up for residents is the positivity rate continues to trend down from its recent peak of 15 percent. As of Friday the 7-day rolling average sat at 11 percent, though still well-above the 5 percent rate officials find concerning.
If Thanksgiving gatherings upend the recent downtick in cases, it likely won’t be seen for another week or more considering the amount of time it takes to develop symptoms, if any, and receive test results back from the lab.
In the meantime, health officials are continuing to urge caution and not write off the lower infection rates as a sign that the corner has been turned.
“While we’ve certainly been pleased to see somewhat lower case counts in recent days, we think that this might be another of those patterns that we’ve seen earlier in the epidemic,” Malcolm said at a media briefing Tuesday. “Possibly we are in a trough now between waves and do not necessarily think that what we’ve seen in recent days represents the downside of a peak.”
