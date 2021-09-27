DULUTH – Minnesota Power is on the road to a clean energy future as it expands its support for electric vehicles with plans to build 16 fast charging stations and hosts an EV car show later this week.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission last week gave the green light to Minnesota Power’s plans to expand the EV charging network in northern Minnesota by installing 16 DC fast charging stations. And now, during National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 25-Oct. 3, Minnesota Power joins utilities and organizations across the United States to raise awareness of the many environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles. The company is wrapping up the week with an Electric Vehicle Car Show Oct. 2 in Duluth’s Lincoln Park.
Support for EVs, including expanding access to public charging stations, is part of Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward vision for a carbon-free energy future by 2050. The company’s vision also includes adding more renewable sources of energy and investing in infrastructure for managing the delivery of increasing amounts of renewable energy.
“The shift to electric power in the transportation sector is accelerating and Minnesota Power is proud to encourage the adoption of EVs by adding more chargers across our service area. More EVs are on the road every day because they are economical to operate, fun to drive and offer a great way to reduce carbon emissions,” said Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power vice president of Customer Experience. “Our commitment to customers, communities and the climate includes making it more convenient and affordable to use EVs through easy and equitable access to charging stations and rewards programs. At Minnesota Power, our energy mix already is 50% renewable and we are excited to be fueling more and more EVs with increasingly carbon-free energy that’s also reliable and affordable.”
Charging network
On Sept. 23, the MPUC approved Minnesota Power’s plan to expand the network of public charging stations across northern Minnesota by installing and operating 16 DC fast charging stations. The charging stations will be located in both rural and more densely populated communities in the company’s service area and along major travel corridors in northern Minnesota or where there are large distances between existing public chargers. Locations were selected based on lack of existing DC fast chargers, population density, travel corridors and areas of environmental justice areas of concern based on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s criteria. Construction of the new fast chargers will be complete in 2023.
Locations for the planned DC fast chargers are: Duluth (two chargers), Cloquet, Little Falls, International Falls, Park Rapids, Eveleth, Long Prairie, Hermantown, Floodwood, Bigfork, Cohasset-Highway 2, Silver Bay-Highway 61, a still-to-be-determined location on Highway 53, Baxter-Highway 371, and Hinckley-Interstate 35.
Minnesota Power also has helped increase the number of Level 2 public charging stations in northern Minnesota by donating Level 2 charging stations to business customers and partnering with several communities.
Minnesota Power donated charging stations to business customers at 21 sites in 19 communities it serves. Eleven of the charging stations have been completed so far with the remainder to be installed later this year and in 2022. Charging stations have been installed in Cloquet, Bigfork, Biwabik, Floodwood, Duluth, Sebeka, Long Prairie, and Little Falls. In addition, Minnesota Power has partnered with communities to bring Level 2 or DC fast chargers to Canal Park in Duluth, Walker, Ely, Virginia, Two Harbors and Motley.
To find charging stations in Minnesota and elsewhere, visit www.plugshare.com.
Electric Vehicle Car Show
Minnesota Power is hosting an Electric Vehicle Car Show from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with co-hosts Frost River and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. The free event at Frost River’s parking lot and Bent Paddle’s outdoor plaza will feature a variety of electric vehicles and attendees will be able to talk with EV owners and Minnesota Power EV experts. The first 100 attendees will receive a ticket for a free sandwich and ice cream from businesses in the Lincoln Park Craft District. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Incentives and rebates
Minnesota Power offers a variety of programs designed to make driving an electric vehicle more affordable.
EV Charging Rewards Program. Residential customers who sign up for the rewards program will be able to earn monetary rewards when they charge their EV during off-peak hours anywhere in Minnesota Power’s service area. The MPUC recently approved the rewards program and it is expected to launch soon.
Electric Vehicle Charging Rebate Program. Residential customers who participate in the EV Charging Rewards Program will be eligible for a $500 rebate for a Level 2 smart charger. For customers who prefer to participate in Minnesota Power’s existing residential EV time-of-use rate, the company will provide a $500 rebate for the installation of a required, dedicated second service at their home in addition to a $500 rebate toward the purchase of a Level 2 smart charger.
Discounted Charging Rates. Minnesota Power offers discounted rates for charging an EV during off-peak times of the day for both residential and commercial customers. More information about programs and incentives is at https://www.mnpower.com/ProgramsRebates/ElectricVehicles
Fleet transformation
Minnesota Power has set a goal of having 50 percent of its light-duty vehicles, such as pickups, be electric by 2030 and 25 percent of its medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including line trucks, be transitioned to plug-in technology by 2030.
Mine truck electrification
While policy-makers have focused on the electrification of transportation and buildings, electrification of industry is a key interest of Minnesota Power and its mining customers. Minnesota Power worked with partners to analyze the potential for a mine truck electrification pilot project at Minnesota’s taconite mines. The study identified the need for additional incentives or funding to make a pilot economically attractive.
