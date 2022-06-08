Minnesota Museum of Mining opens its gates

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Museum of Mining is bustling with activity at the start of another tourist season.
Museum Board Secretary Carol Borich said four school groups toured the museum this spring, and a Girl Scout Troop with members from across northern Minnesota spent time at the museum on a Saturday, where they earned a Mining Merit Badge.
“A couple didn’t come due to COVID and travel,” Borich said, noting that one school from outside the area that had visited the museum for more than 40 years canceled this year due to concerns about accommodating everyone for the overnight stay.
The Museum of Mining is 65 years old and is sometimes referred to as a “hidden gem” for its scenic location at 701 West Lake St., just beyond the business district next door to the Minnesota Army National Guard Armory in the vicinity of Memorial Park.
There are 13 acres of outdoor exhibits at the museum for a close up look at mining equipment and vehicles from the early days of mining on the Iron Range, including a 1907 steam locomotive, a 1910 steam shovel, and a 120-ton Wabco haul truck that was last used in the 1970s. At present the museum is in the midst of restoring the 1906 DM & IR Mesabe Railroad caboose, and is also looking at options to replace the wooden viewing platform in front of the haul truck.
Inside the museum’s buildings there are educational displays on early mining town life, a display on steel making from exploration to finished product, a train diorama by artist F. Lee Jaques, an authentic Finnish sauna, a simulated underground mine drift, an old fire truck and bus, and more.
There is also a covered pavilion on the museum grounds where guests can take a break, and are welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.
As the museum, a non-profit, prepares to ramp up for the height of the tourist season, it is facing a shortage of staff and volunteers.
“We had a retirement and have not found any replacements at all,” Borich said.
Since the museum opened on May 27, Susan Frankovich, a Volunteer of the Year recipient at the museum, has worked every day, and Borich has also taken on extra responsibilities including working the front desk in the office.
“We have grounds people taking care of the grounds, but don’t have someone here in admissions,”Borich said.
The museum is able to hire 15 year-olds, but at that age, they will need someone responsible for opening and closing that is old enough to be given access to the security codes.
“We don’t pay competitively — the people who want to take a job that we can afford to pay are in the 15 to 16 year old range.”
Borich said she’s hoping that now that the school year is over, they may be able to find people who want a part time job, or volunteer opportunities with “great personalities” who want to meet the public.
The museum has a variety of volunteer opportunities available, including people to direct traffic when events are taking place, cleaning the glass on display cases, serving as tour guides, etc.
Along with visitors and groups touring this summer, the museum is looking forward to the return of Train Days (date to be determined).
Bike MS Minnesota is planning on camping on the museum grounds July 18, 19 and 20. The museum will remain open to the public on those dates.
The Chisholm All Class Reunion is typically a big draw for the museum as alumni and people partaking in the reunion and Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days (happening on the same dates) stop up at the museum.
“We really look forward to people coming to visit or revisit during the reunion,” Borich said.
Borich said the museum is often an impromptu place for gatherings during the All Class.
“If they want to get together there’s a spot with ample seating,” Borich said.
The museum normally offers a discount on admission for immediately following the Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days parade.
Mesaba Railroad Historical Society is planning to stop by the museum on Aug. 13.
Sept. 18 is set to be the final day for this year, but Borich said there’s a possibility to stay open for tours beyond that date, weather permitting, for the fall tourist season.
The Museum of Mining is open for summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There are special rates for school groups, and group discounts are available.
Memberships to the museum are available and are $25 for families and $10 for individuals — the same rates since 1955, and include coupons from area businesses.
For more information, contact the museum at info@mnmuseumofmining.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.