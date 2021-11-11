Just as with other manufacturers, finding new workers is a major challenge at L&M Radiator, Inc., in Hibbing.
“It's just very difficult to hire right now,” Laura Ekholm, L&M Radiator executive vice president said. “Nobody is applying.”
Across Minnesota, manufacturers are facing the same problem.
An Enterprise Minnesota State of Manufacturing survey of 500 Minnesota manufacturers finds that hiring new employees is ranked as the most important driver of future growth for state manufacturers.
“I don't know if a bunch of people just dropped out of the workforce?” Ekholm said. “We're a worldwide company with headquarters in Hibbing and facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Perth Australia, and Antofagasta, Chile, and we're seeing the same issues all around the world. The other issue is inflation. Our raw material costs have gone up 20 percent in the last month.”
Enterprise Minnesota, a Minneapolis-based manufacturing consulting organization, each year conducts the manufacturing survey.
In Greater Minnesota, 86 percent of larger manufacturers surveyed say hiring qualified candidates is difficult. Among metropolitan companies, 88 percent percent rank hiring as difficult.
In northeastern Minnesota, manufacturers are facing several issues, Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner said.
“It includes a lot of things,” Phillips said. “My concern is workforce, competitiveness and electric rates. They have to be competitive to stay in business.”
Supply chain issues are also at the top of manufacturer's concerns.
In order of manufacturers concerns, supply chain issues, attracting qualified workers, health care costs, retaining qualified workers, salary and benefit costs, economic and global uncertainty, federal government programs resulting from the pandemic, state government programs resulting from the pandemic, developing future leaders, cybersecurity, and getting products to market, are at the top. according to the survey.
Higher materials costs, inflation, unfavorable business climate, getting operations up and running/back to normal, increasing energy costs, regulations, and coronavirus, are among the biggest challenges to growth, according to the survey.
“This survey for the first time, has a lot of different metrics,” Bob Kill, Enterprise Minnesota chief executive officer said. “I would say we're not surprised, but the extent of the supply chain issue, attracting and retaining qualified workers, and the cost of salaries and benefits are concerns.”
Job opportunities are plentiful across the state.
There were more than 205,000 job vacancies across the state at the end of the second quarter, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). That's an 84 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 40 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to DEED.
Food preparation and serving, home health and personal aides, nursing and medical assistants, healthcare practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical and clinical laboratory technologists and technicians, lead the state in job openings.
In manufacturing, finding enough workers is definitely limiting the growth of manufacturing businesses in Minnesota, Kill said.
With hiring issues, it's become critical for employers to retain current workers by offering a great work environment, a work-life balance, and flexibility in working hours, he said.
“We're clearly seeing manufacturers dealing with it by flexibility and a focus on the employee more than they've ever done,” Kill said.
Although health insurance costs for years ranked among manufacturers top concerns, health care costs this year slipped behind supply chain and workforce issues.
Among northland manufacturers, the top five issues are supply chain concerns, attracting workers, costs of healthcare, federal government programs and retaining workers. It's similar in other parts of the state.
Confidence among Greater Minnesota smaller manufacturers slipped to 85 percent in Sept.-Oct 2021 compared to 93 percent in 2019. Confidence is up slightly from 82 percent in Sept.-Oct. 2020.
Forty-six percent of manufacturers in the survey say the state business climate has gotten worse in the last five years. Twenty-percent say the business climate is better,
Sixty-two percent of companies surveyed say they're hiring.
L&M Radiator employs about 230 workers at its Hibbing manufacturing facility with 55 job openings available, Ekholm said.
“Forty-five of the jobs are in production and 10 are in engineering,” Ekholm said. “There's huge demand for our cooling products. We're incredibly busy and we have training programs and apprenticeships.”
As with other manufacturers, supply chain disruptions are also impacting the company, she said.
“The supply chain is an issue for us,” Ekholm said. “A lot of what we source is in the United States, so it's not impacting us as bad as importing. The biggest challenge is trucking and getting it transported.”
