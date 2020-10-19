An administrative law judge on Friday said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency properly considered the construction impacts of the proposed Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline replacement, marking a critical victory for supporters of the project.
Judge James LaFave said the challenge, which stemmed from a contested case hearing requested by three environmental groups and two Ojibwe bands, “failed to prove” that construction of the pipeline would permanently impact water quality and wetlands. He also said there was no evidence that the MPCA and Enbridge undercounted the number of potential wetlands impacted.
The $2.6 billion pipeline would span 340 miles across Minnesota and impact more than 700 acres of wetlands. Enbridge is proposing the project to replace its existing Line 3, which it said is aging and would be at risk of faltering. The current Line 3 is only running at half capacity due to corrosion issues and a new pipeline would return it to full capacity.
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued two of the 10 required permits for the project.
“The DNR conducted a thorough review of these applications, and has determined that these two approvals, as conditioned, meet the requirements of state statutes and rules,” said DNR Assistant Commissioner Jess Richards, in a press release. “The DNR carefully considered all comments and other input in making these decisions.”
The decision by LaFave last week was met with mixed reviews.
Enbridge said it worked with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and “identified the best and most prudent method.”
Darin Broton, a spokesperson for the MPCA, said in an email that “Throughout the Line 3 permitting process, the MPCA has been committed to ensuring the 401 water quality certification provides robust and comprehensive protections to Minnesota’s waters and following all permitting requirements under the law.”
He continued, “The contested case hearing was an important opportunity to ensure the recommended water crossing methods protected all impacted streams and wetlands. The MPCA will take the administrative law judge’s report and public comments under advisement as it makes the final decision by the November 14, 2020 deadline.”
Jobs for Minnesotans, a group of business, labor and local community representatives in northeastern Minnesota, said the judge’s opinion “brings us closer to putting thousands of skilled tradespeople to work here at home in Minnesota. The project will create impactful investment in northeastern Minnesota communities feeling deep economic disparities right now and enhance the safety of our environment for generations to come.”
Environmental groups blasted the ruling.
Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth and one of the most outspoken voices against the project, said in a statement that the LaFave “had his hands tied” before the hearing started, pointing to the MPCA limiting contested case topics to five.
“The agency chose to prohibit the ALJ from considering the potential impacts of oil spills on our waters and resources, including wild rice,” she said.
