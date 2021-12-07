It's still very early in the process of drawing new lines for Minnesota House of Representatives legislative districts.
But Cal Warwas already has concerns.
“The way the lines are drawn, there's a lot of rural areas,” Warwas, a miner and Clinton Township supervisor said of district maps offered under a Democrat-majority House Redistricting Committee. “And a lot of us who live in those rural areas work at mining companies. If they compartmentalize and put all the Range cities in (District) 7A, all of our bigger cities would be in one district.”
Warwas testified about redistricting at a Minnesota House Redistricting Committee hearing last week.
Redistricting happens every ten years following the U.S. census.
Lines for all 134 Minnesota House districts and 67 Senate districts, along with congressional districts, are redrawn based on population.
It's extremely early in the long and politically-partisan redistricting process.
However, initial maps produced by the Democrat-led Minnesota House of Representatives Redistricting Committee, are raising some eyebrows.
As drawn under the Democrat committee majority, a new House District 7A would include Hibbing and Virginia, two of the Iron Range's largest cities.
It would be the first time that Hibbing and Virginia would be in the same House district.
Under the map, the 7A district would also include other central Iron Range population centers of Chisholm, Buhl, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, and Gilbert.
If the district were to remain as drawn, a majority of the central Iron Range population and essentially all of the Iron Range taconite plants, would be in one district.
That could mean a majority of the voting power within the district would likely be consolidated within those cities.
“If only these bigger cities have a voice, it cuts the voice of the rural people,” Warwas said. “All the people who live north and south of these (taconite) industry centers travel into work and have a stake in it too.”
Warwas said the 7A District as currently drawn by the 11-8 Democrat majority committee, could become DFL-dominated.
“7A would become a DFL stronghold with all the historical DFL voting in the big cities,” Warwas said.
As proposed in the map, the 7A district would result in DFL incumbent Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing and three Iron Range Republican candidates, Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, Julie Buria of Mountain Iron and Matt Norri of Virginia, all in the same district.
Sandstede, a member of the House Redistricting Committee, said the initial map was
drawn after more than 100 pieces of written testimony and over 80 verbal comments were received by the committee.
The proposed new 7A district was formulated under a series of principles required in drawing lines for every district, she said.
“I think keeping our mining communities together as much as possible was one of the factors,” Sandstede said. “What they call it is economic interest and that's what happening up here.”
A geographically-large House 7B district, as currently drawn by the DFL majority committee, would run from the Hoyt Lakes area south to Carlton.
As drawn, it would mean DFL incumbent Dave Lislegard of Aurora and fellow DFL incumbent Mike Sundin of Esko would be in the same district. The district would also include a large swath of townships in the Cherry, Meadowlands, Cotton, and Floodwood areas.
“Truthfully, I was surprised when I saw the proposed new map,” Lislegard said. “I understand the challenges with redistricting, but this is by no means the final map. The map will certainly change several more times as it works its way through the process. I fully anticipate it will be the courts drawing the final map.”
The new 7B district would move Lislegard out of representing the iron mining region, Warwas said.
“Lislegard would be out of mining and all the people in those rural areas wouldn't have a voice in mining,” Warwas said. “It's a ridiculous proposition.”
Yet, redistricting is a long way from a conclusion.
Debate on differing Democrat and Republican redistricting maps, committee meetings and hearings, will be on the legislative agenda in coming months.
With a politically-divided Minnesota government, it's very possible that new district lines will ultimately be decided by the courts.
This week, more discussion will emerge.
Minnesota Republicans on Thursday will present its own set of district maps to the redistricting committee as an amendment, Rep. Paul Torkelson of Hanska said. Torkelson is leading House Republicans in drawing its set of new district lines.
“While we will adhere to the principles, the maps will look significantly different than what the DFL presented last week,” Torkelson said.
The Republican map, released Friday, is far different from the maps drawn by the Democrat-led House Redistricting Committee.
The Republican map would create a large House 3A District that would include Hibbing, Chisholm, Buhl, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Gilbert, Biwabik, and Aurora, but not Virginia. It would encompass Balkan, Great Scott, Lavell, McDavitt, Fayal, Biwabik, White, and Ellsburg Townships.
It would place DFL incumbents Lislegard and Sandstede in the same district along with challengers Buria and Farnsworth.
But Virginia would be placed into a 4A District that would go north to include Cook, Orr, as far as Crane Lake Township and east including Ely, Babbitt, Hoyt Lakes, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, and Grand Marais.
DFL incumbents Rob Ecklund of International Falls and Mary Murphy of Hermantown, who chairs the House Redistricting Committee, each currently represent portions of what would be the new Republican proposed 4A district. Republican candidate Matt Norri of Virginia would be within that district.
The initial Republican map is also sure to draw criticism from Democrats.
As Minnesota DFL and Republican caucuses offer and debate differing district maps, a panel of five state judges is at the same time developing its own redistricting maps, Torkelson said.
That's because results of the census were delayed in getting to legislators, resulting in the court moving ahead to simultaneously begin mapping, he said.
Two of the judges on the court were appointed to their seats by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, two by former Gov. Mark Dayton and one by former Gov. Jesse Ventura, Torkelson said.
The deadline for new legislative and congressional districts to be re-drawn is Feb. 15.
Sandstede says she's hopeful that redistricting can be resolved by legislators.
“It's the responsibility of the legislature, not the courts,” Sandstede said. “I really genuinely hope my colleagues on the other side of the aisle will engage a little bit more.”
Regardless of how the lines are redrawn, Sandstede says she's confident Iron Range legislators will work together.
“When it comes to regional issues, there's been a good sense of working together regardless of party lines and I don't expect that to change,” Sandstede said.
Longer term, rural Minnesota is facing a major challenge.
Populations of 42,586 people are desired for each House district and 85,182 for each Senate district.
Because of population gains in the Twin Cities area and limited population on the Iron Range, redistricting will again shake-up rural representation.
As the metro area grows in population, those districts grow smaller geographically and representation along with political power, grows larger.
Meanwhile, to meet the required population targets for each district, northeastern Minnesota districts grow larger geographically, potentially resulting in the loss of legislative seats and political muscle.
“When one thing changes, everything changes and you have this ripple effect across the state that you have to deal with,” Sandstede said. “It's a big change from what we've seen over the last ten years, but we have to respond to what's happening across the state.”
