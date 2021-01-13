ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mary Hewitt of Embarrass, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of her outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Mary, a junior at the public online school, was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Francois in recognition of her hard work and positive attitude in the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Mary will be presented with a certificate of achievement and profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and on the school’s social media pages.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, MNCA Principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”
Mary enrolled in the MNCA at the beginning of this academic year because her family wanted her in a well-established program. According to Mary, it took a little time to adjust to the virtual classroom, but she is doing very well learning from home.
“I like the flexibility of the schedule and the teachers are very helpful,” Mary said. “Home school has helped me stay focused on academic goals.”
